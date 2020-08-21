Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival switched to virtual event
The University of Idaho’s 54th annual Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival set for Feb. 25-27 will be a virtual-only event.
The festival will still include elementary, junior high, high school and college student performances and workshops and concerts featuring professional artists.
Musicians performing during the 2021 festival will be announced this fall. The evening concerts will be aired virtually to both local and international audiences.
Registration runs from Sept. 8 through Dec. 18. Registration is $100 for participation in all workshops and one solo or combo performance critique. Additional performance critiques will be $25 for soloists, $50 for combos and $75 for ensembles. Festival events will open to the public for registration in early 2021.
For more information and registration instructions, visit uidaho.edu/jazzfest.
Man allegedly robs Pullman couple at knifepoint
The Pullman Police Department is looking for a man who allegedly robbed a couple at knifepoint early Thursday morning on Golden Hills Drive.
Cmdr. Jake Opgenorth said a man and woman met an acquaintance to sell him some items. The suspect allegedly pulled a knife on the man and stole a tablet, cellphone and tent.
Opgenorth said police have a suspect and are tracking him down.
Pullman Fire Department earns grant
The Pullman Fire Department was approved to receive a $181,197 grant to replace its aging mobile radios in all of its vehicles and provide internationally accredited fire officer training.
The Assistance to Firefighters Grant comes from FEMA.
According to the department, the radio project will cost a total of $80,155 and will allow the fire department to take advantage of mobile repeaters already installed in the vehicles, increasing the department’s radio communications. The officer-training portion will cost $101,042.28 and includes training supplies and contractual costs.
Student housing construction begins
A real estate developer announced Wednesday it has started construction on 23.5-acre student housing complex in Pullman.
Aspen Heights Pullman is located at 3125 NW Cottonwood Lane, near the intersection of North Grand Avenue and Albion Drive, and is expected to be completed in fall 2021.
The complex includes 752 beds in cottage-style duplex homes and a parking lot. There will be a mix of multi-bedroom units.
Local small business fund available
A Palouse regional small business recovery fund is available to Whitman and Latah county businesses. The fund is provided by the Partnership for Economic Prosperity in cooperation with the Pullman and Moscow chambers of commerce.
For more information, visit pepedo.org.