Fire destroys Deary shop
A fire destroyed a shop Saturday night on the 100 block of Spruce Street in Deary, according to the Latah County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office said the fire, which was reported at 11 p.m., caused the structure to collapse. Deary and Bovill volunteer fire departments responded.
There were no injuries and the cause of the fire is unknown, the sheriff’s office said.
Moscow School District to make temporary meal route changes
The Moscow School District’s Indian Hills meal route and the Polk Extension/Campus route will not run this Wednesday or Dec. 16. The drivers of these routes are needed to get students to and from school for the special Wednesday sessions.
Meals can still be picked up curbside at Lena Whitmore School, 110 S. Blaine St., from 11 a.m. to noon, or at the Mall Route bus stops at either 11 a.m or 11:35 a.m. Any student attending the Wednesday sessions can also get a meal package at their school before they go home.
Thursday bag sales to benefit food bank
Twice Loved Treasures on Main Street in Deary will have bag sales this Thursday, Dec. 17 and 22. Proceeds from bag sales will go toward heating the storage warehouse behind the store. The store also supports the Deary Food Bank and other local needs.
Customers will get a grocery bag to fill with clothes, shoes, housewares and other items. There is no limit on the number of bags a customer can fill. Gift shop items are excluded.
The store is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday.
Annual Sojourners’ Alliance fundraiser begins Thursday
Avenues for Hope, the largest annual fundraiser for Sojourners’ Alliance in Moscow, begins Thursday and will last through the end of December in a virtual format.
Sojourners’ Alliance operates a transitional housing facility in Moscow for homeless men, women and families, as well as a permanent housing program for homeless individuals and families with a diagnosed disability. Sojourners’ Alliance is providing housing assistance to 50 adults and 20 children.
Avenues for Hope is a statewide housing challenge sponsored by the Home Partnership Foundation. Because of COVID-19 safety precautions, this will be Sojourners’ Alliance’s only fundraiser this year.
Donations can be made by check and mailed to Sojourners’ Alliance at 627 N. Van Buren St. in Moscow or made online at bit.ly/2Ldbem1.
Alzheimer’s Association to have virtual support group
The Alzheimer’s Association continues to host monthly support group meetings for those providing care for someone with Alzheimer’s disease or other dementias. The meetings are held from 1-2 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month via Zoom.
For more information about the group or to receive the link and password to join the Zoom meeting contact Tammie Poe at (208) 874-3462.
The Alzheimer’s Association is available to you 24/7 for around-the-clock care and support by calling (800) 272-3900 or visiting the website www.alz.org.