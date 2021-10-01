Moscow church to offer blessing of animals
St. Mark’s Episcopal Church of Moscow will offer a blessing of companion animals Sunday. Because of COVID-19 considerations, the blessing will take place on the church’s front lawn at about 10:45 a.m.
“We bless our companion animals as a sign of how we value all God’s creatures,” said the Rev. Mary Beth Rivetti, priest associate at St. Mark’s, who will officiate at the blessing.
Participants — human and animal — should dress for inclement weather. Masks are required during the service and social distancing will be observed. According to a news release from the church, many Christian traditions observe the feast of St. Francis of Assisi on the Sunday closest to Oct. 4. The feast commemorates the life of St. Francis, born in the 12th century and is considered the patron saint of animals and the environment.
For more information, or to arrange a home blessing, call the church office at (208) 882-2022. St. Mark’s is located at 111 S. Jefferson St., across from the Moscow Public Library.
Ruck for the Fallen event Saturday in Whitman County
The public is invited to join the annual Ruck for the Fallen event 7 a.m. to noon Saturday starting at Steptoe Butte and ending in Oakesdale.
People can march to Oaksedale wearing backpacks in honor of fallen military members and first responders. They are encouraged to display a picture of the person they are honoring during the march, event organizer Marletta Sisak said.
There will also be vendors, yard sales, music and food in Oakesdale.
People can donate to Ruck for the Fallen at Saturday’s event or on the event’s Facebook page.
Whitman County libraries to have historical scan days in October
The Whitman Heritage Digital Collections project will be having three scan days at different Whitman County Library branches in October.
The goal of the project is to collect and document early culture, industry and life in Whitman County by inviting residents to bring in historic photos for scanning and digital storage.
The first scan day will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 12 in Rosalia, the second from 4-6 p.m. Oct. 19 in Colton, and the final one from 1-5 p.m. Oct. 26 in Endicott.
Scanning will be by appointment only and those interested should contact the Whitman County Library at (509) 397-4366 or info@whitcolib.org. Those who have slots are invited to bring as many as 15 photos or documents to be digitized and will keep the physical documents. They will also receive a digital copy.