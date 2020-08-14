Moscow man injured in crash near Pasco, Wash.
A 27-year-old Moscow man was taken to the hospital after he left the roadway in the vehicle he was driving and it rolled Wednesday morning. Theodore Jarrett was driving a 2003 Subaru Legacy south on State Route 395, about 9 miles north of Pasco, Wash., when the wreck happened because Jarrett was fatigued, according to a Washington State Patrol news release. He was taken to Lourdes Medical Center in Pasco and cited for suspicion of second-degree negligent driving. The vehicle was totaled and Jarrett was wearing a seatbelt, the release said.
Rummage sale in Pullman Saturday
The Rotary Club of Pullman is partnering with the Northwest Cancer Foundation of Hope to host a rummage sale fundraiser from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of University Collision, 2530 S. Grand Ave.
A selection of gently-used items, including houseware, furniture, toys and clothing will be available for purchase.
Proceeds from the sale will go to the rotary club’s community service projects and to NW Hope’s cancer patient support program.
The sale has been approved by Whitman County Public Health and will follow public health guidelines regarding social distancing and the use of proper face coverings.
For more information, visit the Rotary Club of Pullman website at www.pullmanrotary.org.
Emmanuel Lutheran Church outdoor worship in Moscow
An outdoor worship service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Sunday at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 1036 West A St.
Social distancing and masks will be required, but worship organizers will have extra masks — in both adult and child sizes — to hand out.
The service will include a Holy Communion, and all are welcome.