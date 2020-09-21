Virtual town hall with Dist. 5 candidate set for Thursday
Dave Wilson, a democrat running to be a U.S. Representative in Congress for Washington’s 5th Congressional District, will host a virtual town hall meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Wilson will field questions from the public about his campaign and platform,
To participate in the town hall, visit us02web.zoom.us/j/81545648964.
Voter registration event on UI campus Tuesday
An event “Tie Dye for Voter Registration Day” will take place 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the ISUB Plaza on the University of Idaho campus.
Attendees will be able to make tie-dyed masks and will be encouraged to register to vote for the Nov. elections.