Nine-time convicted felon arrested for allegedly stealing firearm
Whitman County Sheriff’s deputies on Wednesday arrested a nine-time convicted felon who allegedly broke into a business south of Colfax and stole a firearm.
According to a news release from Sheriff Brett Myers, Jarrett Lynn Reedy, a 31-year-old man from Spokane, was booked into the sheriff’s office on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, second-degree vehicle prowl, theft of a firearm and second-degree criminal trespassing.
Shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday, deputies were called to Huber Action Freight near Colfax after hearing reports of an individual trying to wave down passing motorists.
When Deputy Randy Miller arrived on scene, he found Reedy in the parking lot. While speaking to him, Miller noticed a firearm sticking out of Reedy’s sweatshirt.
Miller ordered Reedy to the ground and safely secured the scene until backup units could arrive. It was later determined that Jarrett, a nine-time convicted felon had allegedly stolen the firearm out of an employee’s vehicle.
After additional investigation, deputies determined Reedy also had allegedly broken into a vehicle at another business just down the road. That incident is still under investigation.
Pullman Regional Hospital names four new board members
Four people — Graham Adderson, Dr. Richard Emtman, Virginia Martinson and Jerman Rose — have joined the Pullman Regional Hospital Foundation Board as directors.
Adderson is the Pullman branch manager for Columbia Bank and is active Rotary the the United Way of Whitman County. Emtman retired from Pullman Family Medicine in 2015 after practicing both clinic and hospital patient care for more than 30 years. Martinson is the Pullman branch manager for Washington Trust Bank. She has experience in marketing, real estate, and finance. Rose retired from Washington State University in 2016 after 29 years, serving a variety of roles as professor and administrator in the College of Business and the Provost’s Office.
The PRH Foundation Board of Directors is engaged in activities that raise or manage funds for key priorities of Pullman Regional Hospital and its foundation. The Pullman Regional Hospital Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization established in 1945.
Learn more at pullmanregional.org/foundation.
Local reservoirs to be stocked with rainbow trout
Four local fishing spots — Spring Valley Reservoir near Troy, Moose Creek Reservoir near Bovill, Elk Creek Reservoir in Elk River and Moscow’s Hordemann Pond — will be stocked with catchable-sized rainbow trout during the next few weeks.
Personnel from Idaho Fish and Game’s Clearwater hatchery will be releasing the trout into the four locations, beginning this week with 3,500 trout being stocked at both Spring Valley and Moose Creek reservoirs.
Next week, a total of 8,700 trout will be stocked at Moose Creek and Spring Valley, with an additional 500 being stocked at Hordemann Pond. Elk Creek Reservoir will receive 3,000 trout Oct. 19-23.
For more stocking information and location schedules, visit bit.ly/33gRPXZ.