Whitman County Humane Society has surplus sale
The Whitman County Humane Society will have a surplus sale at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Animal Haven Shelter parking lot, 1340 Old Moscow Road in Pullman. The proceeds of the sale will go to supporting the humane society.
There will be various sized pet crates, towels, blankets, toy packs, baskets and other pet supplies. The humane society accepts cash, card or check. For more information visit facebook.com/whitmanpets
Orchid Awards nominations due June 22
The deadline to submit nominations for the 2022 Orchid Awards to the Moscow Historic Preservation Commission is June 22. Nominations can be made in person at the Historic Preservation Commissions information table June 18 at the Moscow Farmer’s Market or online.
Online nominations can be made at bit.ly/OrchidAwardsNominate. Nominations can be made in seven categories: excellence in historic preservation; contribution to historic preservation; preservation-sensitive new construction; friend of preservation; distinguished preservationist; cultural heritage preservation; and heritage stewardship. The award presentation is planned for Nov. 3. More information is available at ci.moscow.id.us/436/Orchid-Awards.
Books and Brew Event scheduled in Moscow
The Palouse Writers Guild will have its third annual Books and Brew Event from 5-8 p.m. June 18 at the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., in Moscow. The event is free and open to the public. Winners of the Palouse Writers Guild First Chapter Contest will be announced at 6:30 p.m. during the event.
There are 25 local and regional authors participating in the event. They have written more than 100 titles including children’s books, literary fiction, nonfiction, young adult novel, horror and fantasy. Authors will be available to meet with attendees and to autograph their books. For more information and to see a complete list of authors participating visitpalousewritersguild.org.
New York musician to play at the Dahmen Barn
Artisans at the Dahmen Barn will open their summer concert series with New York-based musician Marc Berger from 7-9 p.m. June 4 at 419 N. Parkway in Uniontown. Tickets are $15 and doors open at 6:30 p.m. There will be food, beer and wine available for purchase.
Berger plays a full range of American roots music, including country, blues, folk and rock n’ roll. He has played at Austin’s South by Southwest Music Festival and opened for Bob Dylan. Berger will be joined by guitarist Joe Brasch and the two will be playing songs from Berger’s new album “Ride.” For more information visit ArtisanBarn.org.