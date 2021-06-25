As heat wave descends on the region, Pullman is making cooling shelter available
The City of Pullman announced Thursday it will make a cooling shelter available for anyone with an emergency need to escape from extreme temperatures.
The shelter will be available from 12-8 p.m. Saturday through Tuesday. For emergency cooling shelter location and access, call the Pullman Police Department at (509) 334-0802.
The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for today through Thursday as temperatures are expected to reach triple digits.
COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed at the shelter site. Masks and social distancing will be required for those who are unvaccinated, and are optional for those who can provide proof of vaccination.
The city warns that heat exhaustion and heat stroke are potential dangers during days with high temperatures, especially for those without air conditioning or other cooling options.
Learn about pollinators at citizen science event at Koppel Farm in Pullman
Palouse Conservation District and the Washington State Entomology Graduate Student Association will host a family-friendly citizen science pollinator event 9 a.m.-12 p.m. July 10 at Koppel Farm in Pullman.
Registration is encouraged at givepul.se/bbz7zc.
Participants will learn about pollinators on the Palouse, as well as make observations on pollinators visiting the garden through the iNaturalist citizen science app. Participants will be eligible to win a native bee hotel. Nets and other tools will be provided. All skill levels are encouraged to join.
Participants should bring a water bottle, favorite field guide, and dress appropriately for the weather. Refreshments will be available.
Moscow’s annual water quality report is available
The city of Moscow released its annual water quality report for water testing performed in 2020, according to a city news release.
The 2020 report was mailed to all customers. The report is also available at City Hall, the Paul Mann Building, Moscow Water Department, Hamilton Indoor Recreation Center, Fire Station 3 and online at www.ci.moscow.id.us/462/Water-Quality-Reports. The report contains information on the quality of the water delivered by the city to its customers and characterizes the risks, if any, from exposure to contaminants detected in the drinking water. For more information, contact the Moscow Environmental Services Department at (208) 883-7230 or visit the Public Works and Services office at 201 N. Main St.
RPM Express Car Wash donates $3,500 for Pullman fireworks display
RPM Express Car Wash in Pullman recently donated $3,500 to the Pullman Chamber of Commerce Fireworks Fund.
The amount was raised in part with proceeds from a “Firecracker Wash” special held at the car wash June 18.
The Pullman Chamber of Commerce Fireworks Fund offsets costs of the annual Fourth of July fireworks display.
The yearly free event is almost entirely funded by contributions and donations from the Pullman and surrounding communities. Because of budget cuts, the Pullman Chamber will not be able to host the regular fundraising barbecue and music event in Sunnyside Park, which has provided a large portion of the fireworks funding in the past.
In addition to funds provided by the RPM Express Car Wash fundraiser, the Pullman Chamber has received donations from Busch Distributors/Sunset Marts, Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, Chipman & Taylor Chevrolet, Ken Paulson Plumbing, SYG Nursery & Landscaping, Hilliard’s Heating & Plumbing, and several individual donors.