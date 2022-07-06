Reptile Man to perform Thursday at Moscow library
Scott Peterson, the Reptile Man, will perform from 1-2 p.m. Thursday at the Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. The performance is part of the summer reading program and is open to all readers.
Peterson will discuss the importance of all animals in nature during his presentation. He has been featured on Disney’s “Bill Nye the Science Guy” and on PBS’s “Biz Kids.” All summer reading program events are free and open to the public. For more information visit latahlibrary.org.
Garfield Library has Lego build challenge Monday
The Garfield Library will hold a Lego build challenge at noon Monday at Garfield Park. Children and adults ages 5 and older can form teams of two to four. The theme should be an underwater creature.
All creations will be on display at State Bank Northwest, 301 W. California St., Garfield. Community members will be able to vote on their favorite, and prizes will be given to the team with the most votes.
Registration can be done by email. Reach out to Sarah Anderson at garfield@whitcolib.org or (509) 635-1490 for details on how to participate.
Native exhibit opens Sunday in Uniontown
The Artisans at the Dahmen Barn will open an exhibit Sunday featuring artist Lee Sekaquaptewa. An opening reception is scheduled from 1-3 p.m. at 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown.
Sekaquaptewa creates art with a variety of style, humor and pop culture. Sekaquaptewa is of Yakama, Navajo and Hopi descent and grew up in the valleys of Arizona and Washington. He has had exhibits in galleries and alternative venues throughout the Inland Northwest.
Artisans at the Dahmen Barn is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. For more information visit artisanbarn.org or call (509) 229-3414.
Also at the Dahmen Barn, Marty and Sherry Lukenbill will perform 7-9 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. and tickets are $15 at the door. The Lukenbills will perform pop hits of the 1960s and several decades of classic country. There will be food, beer and wine available for purchase.