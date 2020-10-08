Local Republican candidates to meet voters Saturday
A “Latah County Republican Unity Rally” is schedule from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Moscow American Legion Hall, 317 S. Howard St., according to the Latah Republicans Facebook page.
The page said the event is intended to support local Republican candidates, discuss why it is important to elect Republicans and get energized to vote.
The event will have pizza and soda for a suggested donation and signs for local candidates.
Doors will open at 11:30, the event will start at noon and candidates will stay until 2 p.m. to meet voters.
Social distancing and mask-wearing practices will be in effect.
UI to host virtual play reading event
Free virtual readings of “Happy Mess,” a play by UI Master of Fine Arts playwriting candidate Ian Paul Messersmith, will take place at 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and at 2 p.m. on Sunday.
Each reading will be followed by a question and answer session with Messersmith, director Sarah Alice Campbell, cast and crew.
Registration for either of the 6 p.m. performances can be done at uidaho.edu/happy6pm. Registration for the 2 p.m. performance can be done at uidaho.edu/happy2pm.
More information about the play and other upcoming events can be found at uitheatre.com.