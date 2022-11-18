WSP to increase patrols over Thanksgiving break

The Washington State Patrol will increase patrols starting Thursday through Nov. 26 along state routes 26 and 195. The patrols will include troopers in Spokane, Whitman and Adams counties and will be focused on speeding violations, driving too fast for conditions, distracted or impared driving or other collision-causing violations.

To find current road conditions, visit wsdot.wa.gov or Washington Department of Transportation social media pages.

