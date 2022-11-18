WSP to increase patrols over Thanksgiving break
The Washington State Patrol will increase patrols starting Thursday through Nov. 26 along state routes 26 and 195. The patrols will include troopers in Spokane, Whitman and Adams counties and will be focused on speeding violations, driving too fast for conditions, distracted or impared driving or other collision-causing violations.
To find current road conditions, visit wsdot.wa.gov or Washington Department of Transportation social media pages.
Students and travelers across the state are encouraged to prepare a small emergency kit for winter travel conditions. The kit should include water, food, blankets, winter clothing and emergency flares. Cars should have good all-season or snow tires. Chains are advised and may be required for some mountain passes.
Tickets for choral society performance now on sale
The Palouse Choral Society will give its second performance of the 2022-23 season at 4 p.m. Dec. 18 at the Simpson United Methodist Church, 325 NE Maple St., Pullman. Tickets are available for $20 at palousechoralsociety.org. Admission is free for Washington State University students and children ages 6-12.
The performance is titled “Glory of the Radiant Dawn” and will include holiday music from around the world. Songs include Camille Saint-Saens’s “Christmas Oratorio,” Salamone Rossi’s “Elohim Hashivenu” and James Macmillan’s “O Radiant Dawn.” The performance will be a mix of choir and orchestra.