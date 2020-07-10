Chief Jenkins reelected to statewide board
Pullman Police Department Chief Gary Jenkins was reelected to a chief at-large position on the board of the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs last week.
WASPC has more than 900 members and consists of executive and top management personnel from law enforcement agencies statewide.
Jenkins will be part of the leadership team of the 14-member executive board.
WASPC combines representatives from local, state, tribal, and federal law enforcement into a single body. It provides materials and services to all law enforcement agencies in the state.
Fiber Arts Festival to take place in Viola this weekend
The second annual Grazing Hills Fiber Arts Festival is set to take place this weekend about 10 miles North of Moscow at Grazing Hills Alpaca Ranch, 1042 Four Mile Road, Viola.
The festival — which is free and open to the public — is intended to celebrate and promote the use of wool and other natural fibers to the general public. Festival activities will include a fleece sale, classes, food vendors and live music. A children’s activity tent will also be present with crafts.
All attendees will be asked to sign a health waiver upon entering the festival because of COVID-19 risks. Vendors and instructors will adhere to six-foot social distancing practices and wear masks if distancing isn’t possible. Hand sanitizer and handwashing stations will be available throughout the event.
The festival will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, visit ghfiberfest.com.
Moscow Solidarity March scheduled for Sunday
A solidarity event and march will take place 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at East City Park n Moscow.
Organized by the Moscow Anti-Racism Alliance, the march’s purpose is to stand in solidarity with people of color, according to its Facebook event description.
Road repair work to start Monday between Deary, Harvard
A 13-mile pavement rehabilitation project in which crews will repair significant cracking, grind off the top layer of the roadway and replace it with new paving material will start Monday between Deary and Harvard on Idaho Highway 9.
Crews are scheduled to work Monday through Saturday during daylight hours, but may work some nights to finish the job. Drivers can expect a “rolling” work zone, progressing in two-mile sections as the road work progresses.