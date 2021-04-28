Deputies report finding nearly pound of meth, drug paraphernalia in Pullman residence
Whitman County Sheriff’s deputies allegedly found nearly a pound of methamphetamine Monday evening in a Pullman home.
According to a news release from Sheriff Brett Myers, deputies received credible information about narcotics trafficking at a residence on the 500 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
After obtaining a search warrant, deputies allegedly located 13 ounces of meth, packaging materials, scales, other drug paraphernalia and several hundred dollars in cash.
They arrested 60-year-old William Gerena Ortiz and 50-year-old Nadine Reiber, both of Pullman.
They were booked into jail on charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
Roller skating sessions to be held at Palouse Ice Rink in Moscow
Recreational roller skating sessions have been scheduled at the Palouse Ice Rink in Moscow.
Sessions will happen from 3:30-5 p.m. Wednesdays through May 19. In addition, a disco-themed event is scheduled from 3:30-6:30 this Saturday, and a “PJ” event is scheduled from 3:30-6:30 p.m. May 14.
The sessions will be filled using an online sign-up sheet at this shortened web link: bit.ly/3xqeOgi.
The rink will follow social distancing and mask requirements, and occupancy will be limited.
Pets, children to parade Friday at Good Sam and the public is invited to watch
The Good Samaritan Society – Moscow Village is inviting the public to a parade for children and pets scheduled for Friday at the facility on 640 N. Eisenhower St. In Moscow.
Participants can line up at 2:45 p.m. for the 3 p.m. parade for the residents of the facility. Social distancing and mask wearing will be required.
For more information, contact Tammie Poe at (208) 882-6560.
Palouse Prairie Charter School has four openings on its board of directors
Palouse Prairie Charter School, a public school located in Moscow, is seeking four candidates to serve on the school’s board of directors.
For information, contact Jeff Lonneker at jlonneker@palouseprairieschool.org or call the school office at (208) 882-3684.
Colfax Library event will feature a ‘Star Wars’ theme
The Colfax Library will celebrate Tuesday with all things “Star Wars” with a “May the 4th Be With You” celebration.
Children, tweens and teens can pick up a free activity kit from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The kits are filled with “Star Wars” art projects, STEM challenges and galactic-themed games. The number of kits are limited.
For more on the event and the library, visit whitco.lib.wa.us or call (877) 733-3375.