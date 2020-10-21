LOCAL BRIEFS

Moscow’s Poulson wins state recreation award
Cherle Poulson, of Moscow, has received the Idaho Recreation and Park Association’s 2020 Outstanding Individual award, according to a city of Moscow news release.
Poulson has taught tone and stretch fitness classes for Moscow Parks and Recreation since 1985, including nine sessions per year with more than 12,600 participants through her 35-year tenure.
Poulson was honored for serving as a long-time passionate and caring parks and recreation professional who has and continues to positively touch the lives of the people around her, the release said.
The award was initially presented at the annual training conference Thursday in Post Falls, then in person in front of her tone and stretch class Monday.
Realitea in Pullman open again; Moscow’s Bonkerz closed
Realitea, a downtown Pullman restaurant on 255 E. Main St., announced it has reopened after being closed during the pandemic.
The restaurant serves boba tea drinks and items from a new food menu.
It is open every day from 2-8 p.m. It is managed by Washington State University alumni, Tianen Lieu and staffed with WSU students.
In Moscow, Bonkerz Indoor Playcenter has closed and is planning to sell items from the business from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
The play center, popular with families with young children, announced on Facebook on Oct. 9 that the business was for sale.
The announcement of the upcoming liquidation sale was posted Tuesday. Only cash will be accepted for purchases, and organizers request buyers wear a mask and keep socially distanced.
Friends of Phillips Farm hosts scavenger hunt
The Friends of Phillips Farm is now offering a scavenger hunt event as part of its Fall Farm Event series at Virgil Phillips Farm County Park north of Moscow.
Those interested can print a scavenger hunt list from their website, friendsofphillipsfarm.weebly.com, then head out to the park to see how many items they can find.