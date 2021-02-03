Fishing derby scheduled Saturday in Elk River
Anglers can land trout and cash during the annual ice fishing derby Saturday in Elk River.
Sign-up starts at 8 a.m. and the weigh-in will happen at 3 p.m. — both at the Elk River Lodge, the sponsor of the derby.
The entry fee is $10. The registered angler who catches the biggest fish will win 100 percent of the entry fee pot.
Other participants will be eligible to win a variety of prizes during the weigh-in. Last year the $590 pot was won by Keith Armstrong of Genesee, who landed a 1.5 pound rainbow trout.
Legislators will walk to earn money for schools
Three local Idaho state legislators will participate in the annual Steps for Schools walking challenge, a program of the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health that promotes the importance of being physically active.
Participating from the region are Rep. Caroline Troy (R-Genesee), Rep. Brandon Mitchell (R-Moscow) and Sen. David Nelson (D-Moscow).
The three each will try to reach a daily step goal during February to earn money for the school or school district of their choice. Last year, more than $40,000 was given to Idaho schools from Steps for Schools earnings.
Participants have two options this year: walk an average of 5,000 steps a day during February to earn $500 for the school or district; or walk an average of 10,000 steps a day to earn $1,000.
Moscow seeks sculptures for transit center’s sculpture garden
The City of Moscow Arts Department is seeking three-dimensional submissions for installation at the Intermodal Transit Center Sculpture Garden. Proposals will be accepted through April 19.
All submissions will be reviewed by a selection panel and a total of five sculptures will be selected for installation. Each selected artist will have their piece installed in the Sculpture Garden through May 2022 and will also receive an honorarium of $300 for the loan of their artwork.
Interested artists may review the full project description, submission requirements and form at bit.ly/2021itcsculpturegarden.
Former U.S. ambassador to speak during UI virtual visit
Former United States Ambassador Robert P. Jackson, an expert on Africa and foreign affairs, will deliver a free, public address “U.S. Diplomacy in Africa” at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The talk will be via Zoom at uidaho.zoom.us/s/88937970693.
The Tuesday address is part of a weeklong visit from Jackson. He will be visiting the University of Idaho virtually Monday through Feb. 12 as this year’s Distinguished Practitioner of International Affairs through the Martin Institute within the College of Letters, Arts and Social Sciences.
$2 million gift to support UI ag programs
The University of Idaho College of Agricultural and Life Sciences has received a $2 million gift from Northwest Farm Credit Services to be used for research and education programs, scholarships and a new minority student organizations.
“The University of Idaho has been an excellent resource for farmers and ranchers throughout the state,” said Doug Robison, Idaho president of Northwest Farm Credit Services. “In addition to providing cutting-edge research, the university provides direct support to Idaho’s producers through their Extension programs.”
The gift included $925,000 to support the planned Agri Beef Meat Science and Innovation Center honoring Ron Richard that will serve as the new home for Vandal Brand Meats on campus.
Student scholarships funded by the gift totaled $25,000, and the college received $25,000 to establish a chapter of the national student organization Minorities in Agriculture, Natural Resources, and Related Sciences.
Other programs funded by the gift included: the Idaho Center for Agriculture, Food and the Environment, $500,000; Wayne Thiessen Potato Research Professorship Endowment, $350,000; and the Idaho Center for Plant and Soil Health at the Parma Research and Extension Center, $175,000.