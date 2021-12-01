Three receive reappointments to Washington Grain Commission
Three local farmers received reappointments in November to the Washington Grain Commission. Gary Bailey, Brit Ausman and Ben Barstow will continue their work on the commission through December 2024 according to a news release Tuesday from the Washington Grain Commission based in Spokane.
Bailey is from St. John and is the Dist 2 wheat representative. He was appointed in 2016 and served as commission chairman from 2019-20.
The Dist. 6 barley representative, Barstow, is from Palouse and was appointed in 2019. He is currently the commission’s vice chairman.
Ausman is the Dist. 3 wheat representative and is a fifth-generation farmer who grows spring wheat and barley near Asotin. He has served on the board since 2012.
For more information on the commission and to see a map of the districts visit bit.ly/2UL0P5I.
Pullman Depot to feature craft bazaar Saturday
The Passenger Car at the Pullman Depot Heritage Center will feature a craft bazaar from 1-4 p.m. Saturday and again Dec. 11 and 18.
Available for purchase will be handcrafted creations from the depot volunteers, vintage glassware and more. All donations will go toward the restoration of the depot property and to heritage education.
The Pullman Depot Heritage Center is at 330 N. Grand Ave. in Pullman.
Dahmen Barn has a holiday gift gala Saturday
The 15th annual Holiday Gift Gala will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way in Uniontown. There will be visiting artists for the day and items will include jewelry, decorative textiles, ceramics and framed paintings.
The event is free and open to the public and face coverings must be worn in public spaces per Washington state mandate. There will be a silent auction to support operation expenses. For more information about the different artists at the barn, visit artisanbarn.org/resident-artisans.php.