The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality extended an air pollution forecast and caution to notify residents of Latah County and other north-central Idaho counties of degraded air quality because of wildfire smoke. Air quality is in the moderate category and is forecast to remain in the moderate to unhealthy categories.
Air quality is acceptable in the moderate category. However, for some pollutants there may be a moderate health concern for a very small number of people who are unusually sensitive to air pollution.
Everyone may begin to experience health effects in the unhealthy category and should limit prolonged/heavy exertion and limit time outdoors. Members of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects and should avoid prolonged/heavy exertion and stay indoors.