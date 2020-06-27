Pullman schools offer free meals to children
Pullman Public Schools will offer free meals to children ages 1 to 18 beginning Wednesday through Aug. 21.
Parents and guardians may pick up meals for children from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday at Jefferson Elementary School, 1150 NW Bryant St.
There will be no meal service on July 3.
For more information, contact Jessie Cambell at (509) 332-5179 or at nutrition@psd267.org.
Women’s Leadership Guild accepting grant applications
The Pullman Regional Hospital Women’s Leadership Guild is now accepting grant applications from regional nonprofit agencies dedicated to supporting women’s and children’s health and wellness. Grants will be $5,000.
The application deadline is Aug. 1 and applications can be found online at pullmanregional.org/wlg.
For more information, contact Alison Weigley at (509) 332-2041 or alison.weigley@pullmanregional.org.
Fire marshal outlines rules for buying fireworks online
According to the Washington state Fire Marshal’s Office, presale of consumer fireworks may occur online only under certain conditions.
The fireworks may only be delivered to the consumer at a licensed and permitted fireworks stand during the legally authorized time periods.
The fireworks for sale are legally allowed to be purchased in Washington and the sale, possession, and discharge is allowed in the jurisdiction where the sale is occurring. All advertisements for the sale of fireworks must contain the license number and expiration date of the licensee.
The purchase or receipt of fireworks must be through a Washington licensed fireworks retailer or wholesaler. Fireworks cannot be legally purchased over the internet and shipped to a private residence, or picked up anywhere other than a licensed and permitted fireworks stand.
For more information about the sale and use of fireworks in your area, contact your local fire authority or the state fire marshal’s office at (360) 596-3929 or visit wsp.wa.gov/fireworks/.