Pullman City Councilor Chapman will not run for reelection
Pullman City Councilor Brandon Chapman announced he is not seeking reelection this year.
Chapman, who represents Ward 3, stated in a news release he hopes more people will take part in municipal governance and that his absence will motivate others to run for election.
“I hope this decision my family and I have made to not run again will be met with multiple neighbors and residents vying for this chance to serve on the city council,” he wrote.
Chapman is the director of marketing and communications for Washington State University’s College of Education. He plans to stay in Pullman and continue to attend Cougar baseball games, Regional Theater of the Palouse productions, church services and pickleball tournaments.
Chapman wrote that he is proud of the past three years on the council and “what I’ve helped residents fight for.”
City councilors Dan Records and Al Sorensen are also in the last year of their term.
The terms for city councilors Pat Wright, Nathan Weller, Ann Parks and Eileen Macoll end in 2023.
Washington state parks free to visitors March 19
Washington State Parks invites visitors to help celebrate the agency’s 108th birthday March 19 by enjoying a state park for free.
March 19 is the third of 12 free days in 2021 for state parks. On these days, visitors are not required to display the Discover Pass for day-use visits to a park.
The remaining 2021 State Parks free days are April 3, April 22, June 5, June 12, June 13, Aug. 25, Sept. 25, Nov. 11 and Nov. 26.
Garfield-Palouse DYW program scheduled for March 21
High school juniors Denni Fealy, Samantha Snekvik and Maci Brantner will participate in a digitally-presented Distinguished Young Women of Garfield-Palouse program.
The scholarship program, “Reach for the Stars,” is scheduled for 4 p.m. March 21, and viewing tickets are available online at distinguishedyoungwomengp.ticketleap.com.
Last year, this local program awarded $7,000 in cash tuition scholarships. The local winner will advance to the state and potentially the national levels of the program.
Fealy is the daughter of Dennis and Paula Fealy. Snekvik is the daughter of Kevin and Katie Snekvik. Brantner is the daughter of Wade and Pam Brantner.
Latah County-focused art contest announced
In an effort to bolster civic education in schools and communities and educate youth on the role of county government, the National Association of Counties has launched the “I Love My County Because” art contest.
Youth age 18 and younger can create artwork for a 2021-22 “Counties Matter” calendar to celebrate April as National County Government Month.
Winning artwork will be featured in the calendar, which will be distributed to NACo members nationwide. Winners will be displayed at NACo’s headquarters in Washington, D.C.
The competition submission period closes May 31. There is no entry fee. For a full list of eligibility criteria and rules, visit www.naco.org/ncgm.
Clearwater Fly Caster meeting by Zoom today
Clearwater Fly Casters will meet virtually with Zoom at 6:30 p.m. today.
Speaking will be Eric Crawford, North Idaho field coordinator for Trout Unlimited. His presentation is titled “The Last Best Place for Recovery,” and is focused on salmon and steelhead policy, as well as outreach and engagement in the Snake River basin.
Zoom questions? Call (509) 878-1654 for more information to attend the meeting and presentation.