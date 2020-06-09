Pullman church offers free food
Trinity Lutheran Church will offer free food to the community in their mobile market from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at 1300 NE Lybecker Road, Pullman.
The drive-through will offer an assortment of fresh food such as milk, potatoes, veggies and meat along with shelf-stable products. No appointment is necessary for pickup but supplies will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis.
UI holds virtual networking panel
The University of Idaho Office of Alumni Relations will hold a virtual networking panel event from 12-1 p.m. on Wednesday.
Three panelists — Breann Bess ‘16 (Target), Michael La Ha (BP) and Bella Pratt (J.R. Simplot) — will discuss their tips for networking during the COVID-19 pandemic. The event is held by UI Career Services.
Those interested in attending can sign up at bit.ly/3f6Tq5Y.
Moscow drive-in concert Friday
L.A. and The Earthquakes, a local cover band, will play its second drive-in concert starting at 6:30 p.m. on Friday in the Palouse Empire Mall parking lot in Moscow.
The band requests that audience members maintain social distancing. More information can be found on the Facebook event page at https://bit.ly/2BJv8QR.
WSU tuition increase Q&A
Washington State University will hold a virtual Q&A session from 1-4 p.m. Thursday about the proposed 2.5 percent tuition increase for all WSU students for the 2020-21 academic year.
Those interested in attending can find a Microsoft Zoom link at bit.ly/37cLkFR. Comments and questions can be submitted to wsubudget.office@wsu.edu.