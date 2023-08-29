Moscow Elks plan 9/11 remembrance event

The Moscow Elks Lodge will have a 9/11 remembrance gathering from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 9 at 3080 Idaho Highway 8, Moscow. A ruck-run-walk event will start at 9 a.m. and the entry fee is two nonperishable canned items.

All canned items will be donated to the Veteran Holiday Food Program. Breakfast will be served from 8-9 a.m. and lunch will be available starting at 10 a.m. There will be golf and lunch from 10:10 a.m. to 2 p.m. All veterans and first responders can play a round of golf for free.

