The Moscow Elks Lodge will have a 9/11 remembrance gathering from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 9 at 3080 Idaho Highway 8, Moscow. A ruck-run-walk event will start at 9 a.m. and the entry fee is two nonperishable canned items.
All canned items will be donated to the Veteran Holiday Food Program. Breakfast will be served from 8-9 a.m. and lunch will be available starting at 10 a.m. There will be golf and lunch from 10:10 a.m. to 2 p.m. All veterans and first responders can play a round of golf for free.
City of Moscow opens candidacy declaration period
The city of Moscow has released declaration of candidacy forms for the November election. There are three city council positions open and each one is a four-year term which starts in January.
All declarations must be submitted in hard copy by 5 p.m. Sept. 8 at City Hall, 206 E. Third St., Moscow. Moscow City Hall will be closed Monday for Labor Day.
To qualify, individuals must be 18, a United States citizen, have a primary residence within Moscow city limits, must be a registered voter within city limits, must have the address of their voter registration match their primary residence and must have been a resident in Moscow for 30 days before submitting the declaration.
The University of Idaho Extension and the Spokane Retirement Resource Center will have a retirement workshop from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 28 at the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. The cost is $25 per person and registration is open until Sept. 22.
To register visit everythingretirement2023.eventbrite.com or call the Extension office at (208) 883-2267. The workshop will include discussion on elder law, long term care, investing principles, social security, and mortgage options after retirement.
Pullman Regional Hospital women’s guild hosts nonprofit night
The Pullman Regional Hospital Women’s Leadership Guild will have the annual nonprofit night at 6 p.m., Sept. 19, at the WSU Brelsford Visitor Center, 150 E. Spring St., Pullman. Nine local nonprofits will present their projects for funding. The Women’s Leadership Guild has $14,000 in grant funding to distribute.
The presenting nonprofits include Circles of Caring Adult Day Health, Family Promise of the Palouse, Palouse Discovery Science Center, Palouse School Food Pantry, Pullman Child Welfare, 4-H Palouse Area Robotics Team, Uniontown Community Development, United Way of Whitman County and YMCA of the Palouse.
Glacial lakes, floods the topics of discussion, tour
The Palouse Falls Chapter of the Ice Age Flood Institute will have a traveling lecture series on the “Five Great Lakes of the Missoula Floods” at 3 p.m., Sept. 13, at the Whitman County Library, 102 S. Main St., Colfax. The talk is free. A bus tour will be scheduled in October and more information can be found at iafi.org/events.The talk will discuss the history of Glacial Lake Missoula and Glacial Lake Columbia. It will cover how each was released and the impact made on the geography.
The discussion will be led by Lloyd Stoess who graduated from Eastern Washington University in 1974 with a bachelors in geography. After graduation he would return to Washtucna, Wash., where he would help his father with the agricultural equipment manufacturing business. Lloyd became a charter member of the Cheney-Palouse chapter in 2001 and would help found the Palouse Falls chapter in 2015.