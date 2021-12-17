Idaho Food Bank plans Saturday food distribution
The Idaho Food Bank and United Way of Moscow/Latah County will have a food distribution event from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Latah County Fairgrounds. Food will be distributed until it is gone.
The boxes will have a variety of produce, frozen meats, dairy and dry goods. The boxes are free and no documentation is required. For more information visit idahofoodbank.org/northcentral or call (208) 746-2288.
Pullman Rotary Club donates to Pullman Child Welfare food bank
The Rotary Club of Pullman donated $1,000 worth of food and toiletries to the Pullman Child Welfare food bank for the Christmas season. The donations came from club member Archie McGregor, owner of Dissmore’s, who delivered them earlier this week.
The Pullman Child Welfare food bank is open from 9-11 a.m. Saturdays and is at 108 NW Stadium Way in Pullman. The bank provides food, clothing, crisis housing help and school supplies. For more information on Pullman Child Welfare visit pullmanchildwelfare.org.