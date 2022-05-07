Washington State University moves to inclement weather plan for commencement
Washington State University has moved to the inclement weather plan because of the threat of rain and possible thunderstorms at today’s commencement. The National Weather Service is showing a 70% chance of precipitation. Graduates will not line up outside Beasley Coliseum for the 8 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. ceremonies and instead will proceed directly onto the floor of the Beasley Coliseum upon arrival.
Graduates will be seated by college, master’s and Ph.D. graduates should line up inside the tunnel at court level and will enter the coliseum at the start of the ceremony. Attendees are asked to arrive early and allow extra time for possible travel and parking delays.
Latah County Historical Society has author reading for Moscow May Artwalk
Latah County Historical Society is participating in the Moscow Artwalk with an evening of author readings, mini-lessons and music. The event is free and is part of the Moscow Artwalk program. It will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the McConnell Mansion, 110 S. Adams St., in Moscow with a wine tasting lesson with Camas Prairie Wine.
Featured authors are David Harlon, Alexandra Teague and Judy Sobeloff who will be reading from original works. A music lesson will be given by the Ukulele Players of the Palouse and there will be a victorian craft lesson. For more information visit lchslibrary@latahcountyid.gov or call (208) 882-1004.