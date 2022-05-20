Hospital group donates to Pullman School Pantry
The Pullman Regional Hospital Women’s Leadership Guild awarded $5,400 to the Pullman School Pantry Program at the Girlfriends Gather event on May 12. There were 54 women in attendance.
Attendee Jill Beilenberg made a presentation on the Pullman School Pantry Program, which was one of three presentations drawn at random.
There were 16 nonprofits nominated at the event. More information on the guild canbe found atpullmanregional.org/wlg.
Moscow announces summer chip seal project
The city of Moscow will start the 2022 pavement preservation asphalt rubber chip seal project in mid June and is expected to be completed by August.
The rubber chip seal coat is an emulsified liquid asphalt that uses recycled tire crumbs and is applied and then covered in aggregate rock. This will reduce the surface wear on the road, according to the city.
There are nine separate road segments that are scheduled to receive the chip seal. During the project, residents can expect possible displays near each of the locations while the repairs and upgrades are made. For questions on the project, including the project schedule or concerns over access contact the city of Moscow Engineering Division at (208) 883-7034.
Registration open for UI’s Summer Design Days
Registration is now open for the University of Idaho Summer Design Days, which will feature in-person and virtual workshops. The program is hosted by the College of Art and Architecture and is open to high school and community college students across the state. The deadline to apply is June 1.
The in-person workshops are from June 22-25 at the University of Idaho campus in Moscow. Cost os $400 and includes instruction, lodging, meals and supplies. Students will have four workshops and spend three nights on campus.
The virtual workshops are June 23-24, the cost is $150 and has two live online workshops.
The program will cover disciplines like apparel, textiles and design, architecture, interior architecture, landscape architecture and virtual technology and design. The camp will follow COVID-19 protocols, and students will be notified of any policies. For more information visit uidaho.edu/caa/highschool-events/design-days.