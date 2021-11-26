2022 Whitman County landmarks calendar available
The Landmarks of the Past of Whitman County 2022 calendars are now for sale at any branch of the Whitman County Library, Tick Klock Drug, Rosauers in Colfax and the Pullman Chamber of Commerce. The calendars are $11. To have the calendar shipped, the cost is $14 and ordering can be done at whitcolib.org.
Proceeds from the calendar sale go to the Friends of the Library program and are used to fund projects at all 14 library locations. The cover photo of a barn, taken near Lacrosse, is by Paige Collins. Photos from the calendar were contributed by Sharon Lindsay, Ken Carper, Jill Mohr, Louanne Deerkop, Jon Roanhaus, Carol Larson, Shannon Verity, Rebecca Rubash, Dan Codd, Carol Hanna, Bob Klavano and Lynn Fleishman. For more information or to receive calendars by mail call the library at (509) 397-4366.
Pullman Kiwanis Club annual breakfast, music festival returns
The Pullman Kiwanis Club will have its 63rd annual Pancake Breakfast and Music Fest from 8-11 a.m. Dec. 4 at the Gladish Community and Cultural Center in Pullman. The event will be in the third-floor View Room with the music being streamed on Youtube and Facebook.
The link to the event and silent auction and more information can be found at pullmankiwanis.org.
There will be an online silent auction, photos with Santa by donation, donuts, cookies, hot chocolate and coffee for sale. The silent auction run Dec. 4-11. All proceeds will go to support food security efforts and performing arts for local children in the community. Masks are required at the Gladish Center.