Man arrested for threatening to burn Rosalia church
Whitman County Sheriff deputies booked a 45-year-old Rosalia man into jail Monday after he allegedly threatened to burn down Community Baptist Church in Rosalia.
Deputies responded when a witness called saying they saw the man pour gasoline onto a door and porch connected to the church. The witness described the man as aggressive and irrational and saying he was going to burn down the church.
According to the sheriff’s office report, deputies located Samuel Owens, who allegedly tried to force entry into one of the church’s exterior doors.
Owens was arrested without incident.
Owens was later booked into the Whitman County Jail on charges of attempted first degree arson, criminal trespass and malicious mischief. Owens will be scheduled to have his first court appearance today.
Man sentenced on child pornography charge
Conrad Wang, 28, was sentenced Friday to three months in jail in Whitman County Superior Court in Colfax after pleading guilty to a child pornography charge.
Wang pleaded guilty to possessing depictions of a minor engaged in sexual conduct, a felony.
Wang first appeared in Latah County Second District Court because he was investigated by a Moscow Police Department forensic detective.
He pleaded guilty in May to three counts of principal to sexual exploitation of a child, or possession of child porn, in Latah County.
Because he is a Washington resident, those charges were dismissed and he was charged in Whitman County.
Three thefts reported from vehicles in Juliaetta
Thefts of firearms, knives and money were reported Saturday on Water Street in Juliaetta, according to the Latah County Sheriff’s Office.
A pistol and rifle were reportedly stolen from a vehicle on the 300 block of Water Street; a vehicle window was allegedly broken and a wallet was stolen from another vehicle on the 400 block of Water Street; and a couple knives and about $20 were reportedly stolen from a third vehicle on the 500 block of Water Street.
The sheriff’s office is investigating all three incidents and it believes the three are related. There are no suspects.
City of Moscow suspends in-person services
The City of Moscow announced Monday it has moved all in-person services to phone, email or appointment-only until further notice. The change is because of the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in the area and the additional restrictions required of the modified Stage 2 of the Idaho Rebounds Plan. City Council meetings will be conducted as scheduled, though attendees at the meeting will be limited to 10 at any one time. Staff will be on-site to provide access to meetings in keeping with the gathering limitations.
Free takeout meals available at Moscow’s Latah Recovery Center
The Latah Recovery Center in partnership with two local restaurants are offering free to-go meals on a first-come, first-served basis from noon to 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the LRC, 531 S. Main St., Moscow.
LRC Director Darrell Keim said about 100 lunches will be provided, including roughly 50 Mexican-style meals from La Casa Lopez as well as traditional Thanksgiving meals, like turkey and stuffing, from Varsity Diner in Moscow and the recovery center.
Keim said the recovery center planned on hosting a traditional Thanksgiving potluck — like it has for several years — at the 1912 Center in Moscow but the COVID-19 pandemic shut down those plans and it decided to offer to-go boxes instead, one week before the official holiday.
Pullman LWV event today
The Pullman League of Women Voters will have a virtual event at noon today via Zoom. The discussion topic will be “Mental Health on the Palouse: The Beginning of the Conversation.” Speakers will include Dr. Leslie Robison and Sarah Rial.
The Zoom link can be found on the League website at lwvpullman.org.
Palouse food pantry to distribute food Wednesday
The Palouse Food Pantry will distribute food for residents of the 99161 zip code from 1-2 p.m. and 4:30-6 p.m. Wednesday at Palouse Calvary Chapel, 215 E. Church St., Palouse.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the food pantry asks that everyone who plans to pick up food preorder by calling the pantry at (509) 595-3048 or emailing palousefoodpantry@gmail.com. Preorders must be placed no later than noon for the 1-2 p.m. pickup window and no later than 2 p.m. for the 4:30-6 p.m. pickup window.
The pantry serves Palouse residents in need of supplemental food. Food delivery will be available upon request for those who need it. In addition to regular food items, holiday turkeys — which will arrive on Thursday — are now available for pre-order.
A list of available pantry items can be found at visitpalouse.com.
UI Renfrew Colloquium will have two virtual forums
The University of Idaho’s Renfrew Interdisciplinary Colloquium will host two Zoom events this week — one today and one Thursday — where scholars will offer analysis and commentary about the 2020 general election.
The first session will take place at 12:30 p.m. today, and its discussion topic will be “Making sense of the election results: What’s next for the USA?” Speakers will be Markie McBrayer, Aman McLeod and Michael Overton of the UI Department of Politics and Philosophy, and Rebecca Scofield of the UI Department of History.
At 12:30 p.m. Thursday, the discussion topic will be “Election law and litigation: Strict construction or serious confusion?” Speakers will be Benjamin Cover and Jason Dominguez from the UI College of Law and Rebecca Green of William & Mary Law School in Williamsburg, Va.
To access the events via Zoom, use the following shortened link: bit.ly/38NQaMF.