Palouse Habitat for Humanity to have annual fundraiser online
Palouse Habitat for Humanity is taking its annual fundraiser online.
The online auction will be open for bidding Aug. 15 and run through Aug. 22. Those interested can also contribute a direct donation through Aug. 23.
Habitat for Humanity’s mission is to eliminate poverty housing by building affordable housing.
Visit palousehabitat.org/donate/beans-n-jeans for more information or to donate.
City-wide yard sale today in Palouse
The Palouse Chamber of Commerce is managing its annual city-wide yard sale today.
There are 28 different sales, with locations indicated on a map available all day from Palouse businesses.
For more information, email palousechamber@hotmail.com.
Washington DYW event livestream announced
The Distinguished Young Women of Washington’s state showcase program will air at 3 p.m. today at this shortened web link: bit.ly/3jXEeez.
Four teenagers from the region are participating in the program. The local participants include Kari Largent of Colfax, Josie Schultheis of Colton, Tovah Brantner of Garfield-Palouse and Kelsi Benton of Pullman.
Distinguished Young Women is a national program providing scholarship opportunities for college-bound girls. You can learn more about the program and this year’s participants at wa.distinguishedyw.org/participants/.
Library seeks input for website revamp
The Whitman County Library is asking for community input on the redesign of its website. The site is more than 10 years old and doesn’t meet current standards for accessibility or mobile device usage.
The library’s technology specialist, Javad Reneau, is leading the project and would like community input regarding ideas and suggestions for improvising the site and features it should include.
Reneau is available at javad@whitco.lib.wa.us or by calling (877) 733-3375.