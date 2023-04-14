The Lauren McCluskey Foundation and SASS Go, a national organization aimed at teaching boundaries, will have self defense classes April 22 and April 23 for girls and women 15 or older. The cost is $15 and registration can be done online at bit.ly/41o98Si.
The sessions are from 10 a.m. to noon and 1-3 p.m. April 22 and from 2-4 p.m. April 23 at Lincoln Middle School, 315 SE Crestview, Pullman. Participants can choose which session of the three to attend. For more information visit laurenmccluskey.org.
ArtAbility Showcase scheduled Monday at 1912 Center
The 2023 ArtAbility Showcase is scheduled from 5-7 p.m. Monday in the Great Room of the 1912 Center, 412 E Third St., Moscow. The showcase is free and open to the public. Light refreshments, live music and artwork will be available for purchase. All art is from adults with disabilities who participated in the artability project and artists will be available at the showcase.
The ArtAbility program is organized by the Idaho Center for Disabilities and Human Development and provides adults with disabilities with accessible art workshops led by local instructors. For more information about the showcase or the project visit idahocdhd.org/projects/artabilityall.
Festival Dance makes call for new board members
Festival Dance and Performing Arts has opened applications for new board members. Festival Dance and Performing Arts organizes the YouthReach program to share performing arts with local students and has the Festival Dance Academy. The academy is currently in residence at the University of Idaho and provides satellite classes in nearby communities.
Those interested in joining the board can contact Trish Gardner at tballgardner@gmail.com. Potential members will be asked to write a short biography about themselves which will be sent to the current board members. All interested will be asked to attend a meeting to introduce themselves. New board members will be voted on at the June meeting and there are no set number of openings.
Pullman League of Women Voters lunch Tuesday
The Pullman League of Women Voters will have the April brown bag lunch from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday via Zoom. The link to the Zoom meeting will be available at lwvpullman.org. A presentation on the Intersectional Coalition of Whitman County and the guest speakers will include Diane Whitney, Lesli McGowan and Deena Bayoumi.
Whitney, McGowan and Bayoumi are the cofounders of the Intersectional Coalition of Whitman County. It is a grassroots organization which aims to make a positive, sustainable change in the residents of Whitman County. For more information visit the group’s Facebook page at Intersectional Advocacy Coalition of Whitman County.