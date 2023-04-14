Self defense class for women offered in Pullman

The Lauren McCluskey Foundation and SASS Go, a national organization aimed at teaching boundaries, will have self defense classes April 22 and April 23 for girls and women 15 or older. The cost is $15 and registration can be done online at bit.ly/41o98Si.

The sessions are from 10 a.m. to noon and 1-3 p.m. April 22 and from 2-4 p.m. April 23 at Lincoln Middle School, 315 SE Crestview, Pullman. Participants can choose which session of the three to attend. For more information visit laurenmccluskey.org.