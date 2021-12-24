IDL offices closed
The Idaho Department of Lands offices will be closed Friday for the holiday. They will open again Monday. All in-person offices will be closed again Dec. 31 for the New Year.
They will remain open through their website at idl.idaho.gov.
Registration open for January Artwalk in Moscow
The city of Moscow and Moscow Art Commission have opened applications for the January Artwalk. The application period will conclude Jan. 11. Artwalk will take place 4-8 p.m. Jan. 20 in Moscow.
Registration is $40 for businesses, and $20 for nonprofits and art listings are $10 each with host registrations. Artwalk can be used to highlight performing artists, as well as visual, literary and culinary offerings. There is a city of Moscow Artist Directory at bit.ly/moscowartistdirectory and is a resource for finding regional artists. For more information or to apply visit moscowarts.submittable.com/submit.
UI extension offers Harvest Heroes program
The University of Idaho Latah County extension will offer its Harvest Heroes program 6-8 p.m. Jan.13 at the Latah County Fairgrounds in the Grange building. The Harvest Heroes program is designed to aid veterans interested in gardening, farming or having small farm related enterprises. Registration is now open and is required. Workshops are two hours and cost is $10 per class to cover supplies.
The first program will focus on farm planning and will cover outlining a vision, assessing resources and creating steps to move forward.
To register visit hh-farmplanning.eventbrite.com/. The next two workshops are on vegetable and livestock production. For more information, email hhfarmvets@latah.id.us or call (208) 883-2267.