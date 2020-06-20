Port of Whitman County commissioner steps down
John E. Love, the Port of Whitman County’s longest-serving commissioner, will leave his seat next month after more than 24 years of service.
The District 1 commissioner announced his resignation at the commission’s June 18 meeting. His last day will be July 15. Love has five years remaining on his fifth six-year term, and the port is now seeking a commissioner to complete the remainder.
Fairy tale art contest
Whitman County Library invites children of all ages to create a fairy tale creature for the library’s summer reading art contest. The creatures — which can be designed using any medium — can be original creations or recreated story characters.
Contestants must submit a JPG or BMP photo of their finished products to fairytaleart@whitco.lib.wa.us between June 26 and July 3.
A virtual art show of creations and selection of five random prize winners will be announced July 10 at whitco.lib.wa.us.
For additional information on contest or summer reading events at all 14 Whitman County Library locations call (877) 733-3375, “Like” the library’s Facebook page or visit whitco.lib.wa.us.