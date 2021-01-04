Glacier National Park offering six free entry days in 2021
KALISPELL, Mont. — Glacier National Park officials say the park will waive entrance fees on six days this year.
The free days are part of an effort to “increase access, promote recreational opportunities, improve visitor facilities and conserve natural and historical treasures in national parks for the benefit and enjoyment of the American people,” officials said in a news release.
The entrance fee-free days for 2021 include Jan. 18, which is Martin Luther King, Jr. Day; April 17, which is the first day of National Park Week, and Aug. 4, the Great American Outdoors Act anniversary.
They also plan free days on Aug. 25, National Park Service’s birthday; Sept. 25, which is National Public Lands Day; and Nov. 11, Veterans Day.
The park normally charges $35 per vehicle and $30 per motorcycle. The winter rate is $25 per vehicle and $20 per motorcycle from Nov. 1 to April 30.
The entrance fee waiver doesn’t cover amenity or user fees for things like camping, boat launches, transportation or special tours, officials said.
— Associated Press
Palouse Divide to offer free cross-country ski day
The Palouse Divide Nordic Ski Club will be hosting a free ski day at the Palouse Divide ski area from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 9. The area is located 39 miles northeast of Moscow on Highway 6 east of Harvard.
Idaho Park N’ Ski passes will not be required, and Hyperspud Sports will be offering free ski, boot and pole rentals, as well as a few pairs of snowshoes.
Lessons will be offered to beginners at the top each hour from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Hot drinks will be available.
For more information, contact palousedividenordic@gmail.com or visit the club’s Facebook group at www.facebook.com/groups/250503651676232.
Editor’s note: This brief is being rerun with the correct starting times for lessons.
City of Moscow to limit in-person services through Friday
Because of the ongoing prevalence of COVID-19 cases in the area, the city of Moscow will continue to provide services through phone, email or by appointment only through Friday. All city services except for emergency services resume today following the New Year’s Day holiday.
Moscow City Council meetings will be conducted as scheduled. Rules that limit gatherings to no more than 10 people per event as specified by Idaho Gov. Little’s Modified Stage 2 Order require a staggering of citizens attending the meetings. Staff will be onsite to provide access to meetings in keeping with the gathering limitations.
Soil health workshop scheduled Jan. 11-14
The Washington State University Farmers Network is having its annual soil health workshop free online.
The “Soil Health: Measuring and Managing” event is scheduled from 9-11 a.m., Jan. 11-14.Attendees will hear from regional experts on soil health metrics, soil carbon, soil acidity, soil microbes and glyphosate and soil health for pathogen suppression.
Those interested can visit WSU Farmers Network website at https://farmersnetwork.wsu.edu/ for details and to register.