Pullman first responders to honor Sept. 11 heroes Sunday

The city of Pullman will have a ceremony to honor fallen 9/11 heroes at 3 p.m. Sunday in the Pullman City Hall parking lot at 190 SE Crestview St. A procession will start at 2 p.m. with emergency vehicles.

The procession will leave City Hall with lights flashing and will travel across Pullman’s four hills. At 3 p.m. there will be a short outdoor presentation from Mayor Glenn Johnson, Fire Chief Mike Heston and Police Chief Jake Opgenorth.

