Pullman first responders to honor Sept. 11 heroes Sunday
The city of Pullman will have a ceremony to honor fallen 9/11 heroes at 3 p.m. Sunday in the Pullman City Hall parking lot at 190 SE Crestview St. A procession will start at 2 p.m. with emergency vehicles.
The procession will leave City Hall with lights flashing and will travel across Pullman’s four hills. At 3 p.m. there will be a short outdoor presentation from Mayor Glenn Johnson, Fire Chief Mike Heston and Police Chief Jake Opgenorth.
Community revival Sunday in Malden and Pine City
The town of Malden and the Pine Creek Community Restoration Long Term Recovery Organization will have a Malden-Pine City Revival from 2-5 p.m. Sunday in the Malden Community Park. The park is located at the corner of Moreland and Ash streets in downtown Malden.
The event is free and open to the public. Malden resident Bob Law will have hot dogs available and guests are invited to bring a dish to share. There will be cornhole, a bike clinic, live music and door prizes. Children can tour a fire truck and residents can share their ideas on new park equipment and park design.
The Babb Road Fire in Malden and Pine City burned more than 15,000 acres and 104 homes in 2020. Since recovery efforts started on Sept. 7, 2020, a temporary fire station and 24 new homes have been built.
Foley Speaker Series set for Tuesday at WSU
The Washington State University Foley Institute will have Kyle Kondik from the University of Virginia Center for Politics’ to discuss election predictions at noon Tuesday in the Foley Speaker Room. The Foley Speaker room is located at 308 Bryan Hall on the WSU campus in Pullman.
Kondik is the managing editor of Sabato’s Crystal Ball, a nonpartisan newsletter on American campaigns and elections at the University of Virginia Center for Politics. He will discuss the accuracy of election predictions and what voters can expect from the current races.