Bomb scare closes down part of Bishop Boulevard in Pullman
A bomb scare closed down part of Bishop Boulevard on Thursday after suspicious items were placed in front of the Pullman Vehicle Vessel Licensing office.
The neighboring businesses in the Crimson Village were evacuated as well as Holiday Inn Express guests staying in rooms facing the Crimson Village. The bomb squad from Spokane also was summoned.
The items, which appeared to be made of PVC pipes and wrapped in duct tape, were later determined not to be a threat. Bishop Boulevard reopened Wednesday morning after police determined it was a false alarm.
WSU makes changes to spring calendar
Washington State University announced major changes to its spring schedule Thursday, including delaying the start of the semester by a week and canceling spring break.
In response to continued elevated levels of COVID-19 in the state or around the country, WSU leaders said classes for the spring 2021 semester will begin Jan. 19 — about a week later than usual.
“The delayed start of the semester allows WSU time to adjust to any decisions made by the U.S. Department of Education related to remote instruction requirements,” read an email sent to students, faculty and staff Thursday. “The delay also allows for more robust testing and quarantine procedures that were implemented this fall and will continue into the spring semester.”
According to the email, the school will set aside three class-free weekdays on Feb. 25, March 17 and April 13 instead of having spring break in March.
WSU plans to offer a combination of in-person classes and remote instruction in the spring, the email said, but large lecture classes will continue to be conducted online.
Final exams will still take place May 3-7 as previously scheduled.
Spring housing decisions will be announced Nov. 2.
Seven Biden/Harris signs reported stolen from Moscow yards
Seven Joe Biden/Kamala Harris signs were reported stolen Wednesday from seven yards on the east side of Moscow, Moscow Police Department Capt. Roger Lanier said.
The signs were reportedly taken from Moser Street, East First Street, Henry Court, South Howard Street and East F Street. There are no suspects.
Lanier said political signs are always stolen, moved or vandalized, especially during hotly contested elections like this one. He said more signs get stolen the closer it gets to Election Day.
Without researching, Lanier said roughly the same amount of political signs have been stolen this year than in the past.
While Biden/Harris signs were targets Wednesday, Lanier said just as many Donald Trump signs and banners have been stolen this year. He said Trump flags have been stolen from the back of trucks. Local candidate signs from both political parties have also been stolen, he said.
Fire damages home at Moscow Elks Lodge Golf Course
A fire caused minimal damage to an office attached to a two-story residence Thursday morning at the Moscow Elks Lodge Golf Course on State Highway 8 east of Moscow, according to Moscow Volunteer Fire Department Chief Brian Nickerson in an email.
Nickerson said the Moscow Rural Fire District, Moscow Volunteer Fire Department and the Latah County Sheriff’s Office responded and the fire was quickly extinguished.
Upon arrival, light smoke was showing from the rear of the residence with all occupants evacuated, Nickerson said. The residents were notified of the fire by smoke alarms in the house.
The fire was contained to the attached enclosed porch area utilized as an office by the occupant.
Nickerson said fire damage was minimal with light smoke damage throughout the residence.
The fire was determined to have originated from combustibles stored too close to a portable heating device. No injuries were reported.
Juliaetta to have open house outlining wastewater treatment plant project
The city of Juliaetta is hosting an informational open house about its proposed wastewater treatment plant project at 7 p.m. Monday at the Juliaetta City Hall Annex, 203 Main St., according to a city news release.
On Nov. 3, voters in Juliaetta are considering a $5.95 million revenue bond to finance improvements to the plant.
Juliaetta’s treatment plant is 44 years old and past its useful life. Facing more stringent compliance requirements by the Environmental Protection Agency, risks to community health and sanitation and the challenges of ongoing repairs, the city completed a facility plan evaluating options to address the plant condition.
The recommended action is to replace and improve most of the treatment system. The project would be completed in two phases.
Given the expense of the project, Juliaetta is working with several funding agencies to secure low interest loans and grants.
Representatives from Keller Associates and the Clearwater Economic Development Association will provide information about the project at the open house.
Palouse Pathways to have college prep event
Palouse Pathways will have a free event at 2 p.m. Sunday and again at 6 p.m. Wednesday. It will be geared toward ninth- and 10th-grade students and their families.to help them begin their long-term college plans.
The event will feature a presentation by Melanie Whetsine from Palouse Psychological Services, whose practice includes counseling teens.
Families who attend the event will receive: a timeline with key college preparation events for students and parents; a framework to help find affordable colleges; and a plan for finding scholarships
Those interested can register at palousepathways.org/events.
All attendees will be eligible to receive a $50 Winco gift card. Two gift cards will be given away at each event.