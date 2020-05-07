Palouse Empire Fair Board to meet about 2020 event
The Palouse Empire Fair Board will meet by telephone at 7:30 p.m. May 18. The agenda will include discussion about the 2020 Palouse Empire Fair.
Guests can make comment about the fair. To join the meeting, call the Palouse Empire Fair at (509) 397-6263 or email Heather.VanDyke@whitmancounty.net.
Pullman meetings canceled
The City of Pullman Planning Commission will not have a meeting until June at the earliest. An agenda will be made available to the public prior to the meeting.
The Pullman Historic Preservation Commission regular meeting set for 7:30 p.m. Monday is canceled.
The Pullman Arts Commission meeting set for Tuesday also has been canceled, as have coming meetings for the Lawson Gardens committee, parks and rec commission and library board.
The regular meeting of the Pullman Cemetery Committee remains scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Whitman County waste facility takes new precautions
Whitman County has recently implemented a credit card and debit card system at the solid waste facility, which will allow staff to process payments without direct contact with facility customers.
As of this week, the facility is accepting “self-haul” waste again from county residents who use card payments.
Commercial operations, such as Pullman Disposal and Waste Connections, will continue as they are established commercial accounts, and do not require interaction with facility staff. Green wastes and household hazardous wastes, currently accepted at no charge, will be accepted as there is no interaction with facility staff.
University of Idaho students receive nuclear fellowships
Two University of Idaho College of Engineering graduate students, Nicholas Williams and Jonathan Tacke, have been accepted into a fellows program of the National Nuclear Security Administration, a semi-autonomous agency within the U.S. Department of Energy.
Williams, from Michigan, and Tacke, from Wyoming, and 53 other students out of 267 applicants from across the United States were selected for the one-year program, which offers each fellow a $53,300 salary, specialized training, hands-on experience and a potential job at the end of their fellowship.
Genesee gallery celebrates art with postponed show
Little Pink House Gallery in Genesee will present its postponed spring show titled “EPHEMERAL.”
Following the governor’s recommendations, the gallery, at 157 N. Elm St., will open with social distancing restrictions. Masks are required and no more than three people at a time will be allowed indoors. Exhibition hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 23-24.
The exhibit will include new work by ceramics, watercolors, basketry and other media. It will continue from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays through June 13.
Free lunch served to Latah Recovery Center participants
Moscow Mexican restaurant La Casa Lopez will serve free lunch to pick up today, starting at 11 a.m. at the Latah Recovery Center, at 531 S. Main St.
The lunch is intended for all participants and staff at Alternatives to Violence on the Palouse and the Latah Recovery Center, and will be served until La Casa Lopez runs out.
Whitman County Library announces blood drive
Residents will be able to donate blood from 3-5:30 p.m. May 20 at the Center next to the Colfax Library. Strict guidelines will be followed to ensure donor safety, according to a Whitman County Library news release.
The library is still closed until further notice, but the Center will be open on this date to meet the need of blood recipients in our community.
To schedule an appointment, call (877) 258-4825 or visit online at Vitalant.org. Priority is given to those with appointments. Walk-ins are seen on a first-come, first-serve basis with photo identification required. Eligibility criteria can be found on Vitalant.org or by calling Sheri Miller at the Colfax Library, (509) 397-4366.