City of Moscow opens full season Artwalk registration

The city of Moscow and Moscow Arts Commission have announced host and sponsor opportunities for the 2022-23 Artwalk season. Month-to-month registration is still available and will open again in September at ci.moscow.id.us/189/Artwalk. Artwalk is the third Thursday of each month from October to May with a season finale in June.

Season hosts will be available for businesses and nonprofits and will cover the full nine months and up to five arts listings per month. Season host registrations will cost $450 for businesses and $225 for nonprofits. There will be access to digital promotional tools as well as printed materials and signage and three Artwalk shirts. Registration can be done until 5 p.m. Sept. 16 at moscowarts.submittable.com/submit.

