City of Moscow opens full season Artwalk registration
The city of Moscow and Moscow Arts Commission have announced host and sponsor opportunities for the 2022-23 Artwalk season. Month-to-month registration is still available and will open again in September at ci.moscow.id.us/189/Artwalk. Artwalk is the third Thursday of each month from October to May with a season finale in June.
Season hosts will be available for businesses and nonprofits and will cover the full nine months and up to five arts listings per month. Season host registrations will cost $450 for businesses and $225 for nonprofits. There will be access to digital promotional tools as well as printed materials and signage and three Artwalk shirts. Registration can be done until 5 p.m. Sept. 16 at moscowarts.submittable.com/submit.
Season sponsor registration costs $1,000 and the benefits include promotion for the entire season and a reserved space at the June Artwalk street fair. The businesses will be listed in all social media posts and the logo will be on flyers and the website each month. For more information, contact Megan Cherry at mcherry@ci.moscow.id.us.
Pullman council member receives leadership certificate
Pullman City Councilor Megan Guido received a certificate of municipal leadership from the Association of Washington Cites. Guido completed more than 30 hours of training to receive the certificate and will join Mayor Glenn Johnson and councilors Francis Benjamin, Nathan Weller and Pat Wright.
The Association of Washington Cities is a nonprofit which represents Washington’s 281 cities and towns in the state legislature, executive branch and with regulatory agencies. It also provides training, programs, data and publications.