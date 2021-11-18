Three physicians join Pullman hospital’s administrative team
The Pullman Regional Hospital and Clinic Network announced Wednesday it has named doctors Stephen Hall, Pete Mikkelsen and Edwin Tingstad to its chief medical officer team.
The trio will share the role, which includes serving as a liaison to physicians to provide safe and effective medical services, supporting clinical departments and serving on the hospital’s 10-member administrative team.
“We’re so grateful these well-established, highly-respected physicians are committed to helping the hospital build an even stronger bridge with our providers, through this team approach,” said Scott Adams, Pullman Regional Hospital CEO, in a prepared statement. “The relationships and trust they have cultivated throughout their years of practicing on the Palouse and their own experiences and expertise in different fields of medicine will enrich our efforts to recruit and retain exceptional physicians for our community.”
Hall has been working in family medicine and obstetrical care for more than 13 years at Palouse Medical in Pullman and is the program director for Family Medicine Residency Program in Pullman.
Mikkelsen has worked in Pullman Regional Hospital’s emergency department since 2004 and is currently the medical director of the department.
Tingstad is an orthopedic surgeon and sports medicine physician and has worked at Inland Orthopaedic Surgery & Sports Medicine Clinic since 2000.
Idaho Food Bank to distribute boxes on Monday
The Idaho Food Bank will be distributing food boxes starting at 10 a.m. Monday in the parking lot at the corner of Mountain View Road and Joseph Street in Moscow. Representatives from the food bank will be there until all the boxes are gone.
The boxes will contain a mix of dairy, precooked meats and produce items. All boxes are free and no documentation or eligibility is required. For information go to idahofoodbank.org/northcentral or call (208) 746-2288.