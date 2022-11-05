Idaho Food Bank announces grant recipients
The Idaho Food Bank Fund announced the Potlatch Food Pantry, Backyard Harvest and J-K Good Samaritan Food Bank have received a 2022 grant. The Potlatch Food bank received $6,000, Backyard Harvest received $7,500 and the J-K Good Samaritan Food Bank received $3,600.
Statewide, Idaho Food Bank grants totaled $233,900 and were distributed to fund program operations, purchase food, expand capacity and promote or provide nutrition education. The Idaho Food Bank Fund was established in 2009 to provide financial support to Idaho nonprofits who offer food insecurity relief. For more information visit idahofoodbankfund.org.
Moscow Sister City Association to meet Nov. 13
The Moscow Sister City Association will have its annual meeting at 4 p.m. Nov. 13 in the Fiske Room of the 1912 Center, 412 E Third St., Moscow. There will be a short business meeting and Janine Darragh, associate professor at University of Idaho, will give a presentation. Darragh will present her work with teachers in Nicaragua, Lebanon and Ukraine. The meeting is free and open to the public.
Author schedules book readings in Moscow, Troy
Author Rosalie Spielman will have a book reading at 2 p.m. Nov. 18 at the Moscow Public Library and at 7 p.m. Nov. 21 at the Troy Community Library.
Spielman will read from her book, “Welcome Home to Murder,” and will have copies of her book available for sale. The Latah County Library has two of her books available for checkout and the book readings are free and open to the public. The book is set in Moscow and a fictional town of Oslo, which is inspired by Troy. It features an Army veteran who has returned home after retirement and is part of her newest series, the Hometown Mysteries. To learn more about Spielman and her books visit Rosalie-Spielman-author.com.
The Moscow Public Library is located at 110 S. Jefferson St., in Moscow and the Troy Community Library is located at 402 S Main St., in Troy.
Gladish opens fundraiser for remodel project
The Gladish Community and Cultural Center has opened a buy-a-seat fundraiser for auditorium renovations. Those interested can purchase a seat place card as a tax deductible donation to the center. Seats can be purchased at bit.ly/3heskjD.
The center is doing a full remodel of the Richard Domey Auditorium, the little theater and expanding the view room. The project will create new spaces for concerts, theater productions and other community events. Everyone who buys a seat will be given a seat number. Because of construction, the seating is not fully finalized and seating assignment can change.