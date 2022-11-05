Idaho Food Bank announces grant recipients

The Idaho Food Bank Fund announced the Potlatch Food Pantry, Backyard Harvest and J-K Good Samaritan Food Bank have received a 2022 grant. The Potlatch Food bank received $6,000, Backyard Harvest received $7,500 and the J-K Good Samaritan Food Bank received $3,600.

Statewide, Idaho Food Bank grants totaled $233,900 and were distributed to fund program operations, purchase food, expand capacity and promote or provide nutrition education. The Idaho Food Bank Fund was established in 2009 to provide financial support to Idaho nonprofits who offer food insecurity relief. For more information visit idahofoodbankfund.org.

