Veterans Day events schedule today on the Palouse
Veterans Day will be observed in its traditional fashion this week in north central Idaho and southeastern Washington after the coronavirus pandemic altered plans in 2020.
The federal holiday is today, and government offices will be closed. Schools in Washington will also be closed, but Idaho students will still have classes.
Here are some of Veterans Day events planned in the Palouse:
VFW Post 2905 of Moscow will conduct a Veterans Day ceremony at the Moscow Cemetery this morning.
At 8 a.m., flags will be placed along the south side of the cemetery by the Troy Road/Highway 8. At 10:55 a.m., a flag-raising ceremony will be held at the Civil War statue, weather permitting, and the commander of the post will make a few remarks. The flags along the highway will be taken down at 4:30 p.m.
A wreath-laying ceremony is scheduled for 11 a.m. today at the northwest lawn of the University of Idaho Administration Building on the Moscow campus.
The event will feature bagpipes, buglers and members of the university’s ROTC programs. UI President Scott Green will give remarks and will read a special passage from the university’s 1920 yearbook: “Soldiers Triumphant.”
The featured speaker will be Capt. Price Lockard, the commander of the Navy ROTC programs at UI and Washington State University.
The Veterans Appreciation Dinner is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the International Ballroom at the Bruce M. Pitman Center in Moscow. Reservations are required and seating is limited. Those who want to reserve a spot may call (208) 885-4152.
A Veterans Day parade is planned for 2 p.m. today at Troy. All veterans and community members are invited to attend.
Palouse Conservation District receives grant for soil health
The Palouse Conservation District received a $2,000 U.S. Department of Agriculture conservation innovation grant for a project to include farmers in Washington, Idaho and Oregon.
The Palouse Conservation District will work with crop-producers in the inland Pacific Northwest to demonstrate farming practices that build soil health and increase resistance of dryland cropping systems. The grant will create a formal farmer-led group dedicated to soil health management systems that incorporate cover crops and livestock on a regional scale.
Five nonprofits receive grants from Women’s Leadership Guild
The Pullman Regional Hospital Women’s Leadership Guild on Wednesday announced the recipients of five grants worth $2,000. The grant winners are local nonprofits which supports women’s and children’s health and wellness.
Recipients of the grants are Community Action Center, Northwest Cancer Foundation of Hope, Palouse Habitat for Humanity, Palouse Discovery Science Center and the YMCA of the Palouse.
Community Action Center will use the money to provide diapers and food for children through its Mobile Farm Stand. The Palouse Science Discovery Center will use the grant to support the Mudskippers Outdoor Group, which is open to early learners, their siblings and caregivers.
The Palouse Habitat for Humanity will use the funding to help those starting over after the Pine Creek Community Fire and those escaping domestic violence through Alternatives to Violence of the Palouse.
Colfax Library has ‘Save the Turkey’ event planned
The Colfax Library will have a STEAM, or science, technology, engineering, art, math challenge, from 3:45-4:45 p.m. Nov. 23 for students in Grades 3-5. The project will help save Dewey the Colfax Library turkey from becoming Thanksgiving dinner.
Space is limited. Call Nicole at (509) 397-4366 to register. Visit whitcolib.org for a complete list of programs and events at all Whitman County Library branches.