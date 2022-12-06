Chamber annual meeting reservations open
The Pullman Chamber of Commerce will have the annual meeting and luncheon at noon Dec. 13 at the Courtyard by Marriott, 1295 NE North Fairway Road, Pullman.
Reservations for the luncheon are open until Friday. Cost is $20 for members and $25 for nonmembers.
To reserve a spot, call the Pullman Chamber of Commerce at (509) 334-3565 or email chamber@pullmanchamber.com. Cost of lunch is included in the price. Attendees will hear about chamber initiatives and programs.
The new chamber board of directors will be introduced.
Moscow Elks Lodge Hoop Shoot set for January
The Moscow Elks Lodge will have the 75th Hoop Shoot contest starting at 9 a.m. Jan. 7 at the Hamilton Indoor Recreation Center, 1724 E. F St., Moscow. The contest is free to all 8-13 year olds in Latah and Whitman counties. Participants will need their birth certificate and appropriate footwear. The event is free to enter.
The divisions are boys and girls ages 8-9, 10-11 and 12-13. Winners will have the chance to move to districts, state, regional and nationals based on the competition. The division is based on the child’s age as of April 1, 2023.
For more information on the competition contact Alan Odenborg, Moscow Elks Hoop Shoot Chairperson, at (509) 336-1363 or alan.odenborg@gmail.com.