Bennett Lumber employees test positive for COVID-19
A “couple” of employees at Bennett Lumber Products Inc. in Princeton have tested positive for COVID-19 and several others have been tested for the virus and are awaiting results, said Teresa Quimby, Bennett Lumber human resources director.
Quimby said it is believed the exposure was a result of several employees attending a wedding Oct. 24 in or near the Harvard area.
She said shifts have been reduced from two to one while the logging company waits for test results to return.
Healthy employees will continue to social distance, wear masks where 6 feet of distancing is not possible and disinfect surfaces that are touched, Quimby said.
Two Moscow residents elected to the Idaho Humanities Council Board
Moscow residents Dulce Kersting-Lark and Stephan Flores were elected to the Idaho Humanities Council Board last month.
Kersting-Lark is the executive director of Latah County Historical Society. Flores is a former University of Idaho professor of English.
The Idaho Humanities Council is a nonprofit organization serving as the state-based partner of the National Endowment for the Humanities. It is one of 56 state humanities councils funded in part by the federal government through NEH’s Federal/State Partnership Office.
UI to host Veteran’s Day wreath ceremony Wednesday
A wreath-laying ceremony to honor military members and veterans will take place 11 a.m. Wednesday on the northwest lawn of the University of Idaho Administration Building on the Moscow campus.
The event will feature bagpipes, buglers and the members of the university’s ROTC programs. Don Burnett, past interim president of the University of Idaho and dean emeritus of the College of Law, will be the guest speaker. Burnett enlisted in the Idaho National Guard and U.S. Army Reserve in 1969. He retired in 2000 at the rank of colonel.
Face coverings will be required at the event. The pay-to-park lot at the corner of Ash Street and Idaho Avenue, behind Vandal Health, will be available for event parking.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, other activities traditionally included in the UI Veterans Day commemoration, including the Veterans’ Appreciation Dinner and the Military Appreciation football game, will not take place.