Construction to close traffic on Pullman’s Spring Street
Spring Street from Main to Crestview streets in Pullman will remain closed to through traffic until the middle of June.
Crews have begun work to resurface Spring Street, reconstruct curb ramps and construct traffic calming areas. Similar work will be done on portions of Crestview Street and Harvest Drive.
Streets affected by the project will be closed to through traffic in two phases, with detour routes indicated accordingly.
Local residents will be allowed access to the work area at all times, though delays may be experienced during active construction. Construction will generally be limited from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. weekdays.
During working hours, onstreet parking will be prohibited in the areas being worked on.
UI’s Parent and Family Weekend goes virtual
The University of Idaho’s Parent and Family Weekend will include a number of virtual events in the coming days.
More information and registration for all the below events and activities can be found at this shortened web link: bit.ly/3mInk5k.
- Mom of the Year: Students can nominate their mother for the award through today. The winner will be announced Sunday.
- Letters to and from home: Through Sunday, friends and relatives can write encouraging notes to students by filling out a form, which will be delivered to the student with a special gift.
- Vandal family trivia night: Test your knowledge of UI history and traditions from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Friday.
- Virtual scavenger hunt: Families have the entire weekend to complete the hunt. Parents are given clues to share with students, who must then find the objects on campus for a photo.
- Cocktails with TalkTales: Families can enjoy a virtual craft mixology class at 7 p.m. Saturday. Participants will learn the basic use of bar tools, cocktail terminology and cocktail history while crafting three custom cocktails. A list of supplies and tools needed will be provided to those who register.
‘Silver & Gold’ exhibition opens Thursday in Moscow
The exhibit, “Silver & Gold,” which features artwork from University of Idaho Art + Design alumni, opens Thursday at the Third Street Gallery in Moscow.
The exhibit features the work — then and now — of 19 UI graduates from 1971 to 2020. Gallery viewers can expect to see works created during each artist’s studies at the University of Idaho and more recent works.
The Third Street Gallery is located on the second and third floor of Moscow City Hall. Gallery hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. To view the online gallery, visit bit.ly/silverandgoldonlinegallery.