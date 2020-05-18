Legislators, commerce officials to discuss COVID-19 via Zoom
Idaho Fifth District legislators and Idaho Commerce leadership will talk about COVID-19 at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday via Zoom. The meeting is hosted by the Moscow Chamber of Commerce.
Matt Borud, Idaho Commerce marketing and innovation administrator, will discuss information and resources Idaho Commerce can provide the business community and initiatives Idaho Commerce elevated because of COVID-19.
Sen. David Nelson, D-Moscow, Rep. Caroline Troy, R-Genesee, and Rep. Bill Goesling, R-Moscow, will provide updates and insight on Idaho Rebounds.
Join the webinar at https://uidaho.zoom.us/. For phone, dial (669) 900-6833.Webinar ID: 943 0431 1030.
Moscow women’s group unveils money recipients
The Moscow Women’s Giving Circle has announced it 2020 grant awardees, who will receive partitions of the $22,000 raised for the year.
The following organizations received grants for their work throughout Latah County: Backyard Harvest; BSA Scouts, Troop 333; Food Not Bombs of the Palouse; Idaho Firewise; Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre; Latah County Historical Society; Moscow Affordable Housing Trust; Moscow Distinguished Young Women Program; Moscow Welcome Table; Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute (PCEI); University of Idaho Women’s Center.
This year’s giving emphasis honored the 100th anniversary of ratification of the 19th Amendment, which ensured that the rights of Americans to vote could not be denied on the basis of one’s sex. Championing Women & Girls was the funding focus for the year.
Pullman Good Food Co-op opens virtual shop
The Pullman Good Food Co-op announced its virtual farmer’s market, a free registry of more than 18 local farmers and vendors who produce and sell at the farmer’s market, online and at local stores on the Palouse.
The market includes a variety of produce, meats, eggs, cut flowers, health and wellness products, grains, flour, specialty beverages, plants and other products.
This registry will allow shoppers to see what a producer is offering and how to purchase at bit.ly/2Tf4OE4. To add your business to the registry, visit bit.ly/2Tf4OE4.
The registry will be updated throughout the season.
Palouse Conservation District to use grant to continue work on Historic Koppel Farm
The Palouse Conservation District announced it was awarded an urban agriculture conservation grant, indicating it was one of 21 conservation districts across 13 states to receive funding.
With the grant, the amount of which was not specified in a news release, PCD will continue its efforts to preserve Pullman’s Historic Koppel Farm by developing a long-term conservation plan, to provide soil health, water quality and invasive species mitigation.
The grant is provided through a partnership with the National Association of Conservation Districts and the U.S. Department of Agriculture
UI announces 2020 graduate totals; six individual students to be celebrated at Aug. 1 ceremony
A total of 1,650 University of Idaho students statewide applied for 1,795 degrees for the spring semester, which ended today. The numbers are the largest in the past six years for a spring term.
Spring 2020 graduates will be celebrated during a summer commencement ceremony at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 1 in the ASUI-Kibbie Activity Center.
The summer ceremony will be held in place of spring ceremonies that were canceled in Moscow, Boise, Coeur d’Alene and Idaho Falls because of concerns about the spread of COVID-19. Social distancing and other protocols will be in place during the August ceremony.
Spring graduates have the option of taking part in the Aug. 1 ceremony, or in the December 2020 or May 2021 ceremonies.
Idaho Department of Labor recruiting youth for program
The Idaho Department of Labor is recruiting young people for the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act program. Grant money is available through the WIOA program to help youth and young adults who are struggling in their career because of a lack of education or job training, if they meet low income requirements, with limited exceptions.
The WIOA program provides qualifying young adults with career guidance and financial assistance to help achieve their educational and employment goals. This is a grant-based program and funding is limited.
To apply for the program, complete a request form online at bit.ly/3e6f3mr or contact Lewiston’s Idaho Department of Labor office at (208) 799-5000.