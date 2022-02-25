Sheriff’s office still searching for 67-year-old Bovill man
The Latah County Sheriff’s Office is still asking for assistance in locating Jeffery Schroeder, a 67-year-old Bovill man who has been missing since Feb. 9.
He has brown hair, brown eyes, is 5-foot-10 and weighs 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a long sleeve green shirt, a blue Levi jacket with Sherpa lining, work boots and a baseball cap.
The Latah County Sheriff’s Office has obtained new information about a vehicle in the investigation. It is asking for information about a mid- to full-size white pickup truck in the area of Sanderson Lane in Bovill on Feb. 9.
Those with information are urged to contact Det. Monte Russell at (208) 882-2216.
Judge Hart running for reelection in Whitman County
Whitman County District Court Judge John Hart announced he is running for reelection this year.
Hart is currently serving the third year of his first term as judge. The court was recently awarded a grant from the state for nearly $200,000 to establish and operate the District Court’s first therapeutic court, designed to address substance use disorders and other mental health issues for low level offenders.
Hart serves as vice chairman of the Judicial Information Systems Committee, chairman of the Data and Dissemination Committee and member of the Court Users Work Group.
City of Pullman seeksinput on tourism efforts
The city of Pullman is asking residents to provide input about tourism growth efforts in the city and is asking those interested to attend an event from 7-9 p.m. Monday in the Council Chambers at Pullman City Hall, 190 SE Crestview St. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
The consultants at Place + Main Advisors and Arnett Muldrow & Associates are looking for community input for a strategic tourism plan that will have recommendations on ways to bolster the visitor experience, retail and hospitality industries and ways to grow tourism assets to provide the most benefit to the community.
Youth book club kits available at Moscow Public Library
The Moscow Public Library now has Book Club Kid Kits available for checkout. Each kit contains eight copies of a book, discussion questions, suggested activities and a list of read alikes. Some kits contain additional resources.
All book club kits are available for a six-week checkout and can be found in the youth wing of the Moscow Library, 110 S Jefferson St., in Moscow. Kits can also be checked out online at latahlibrary.org.
Artwalk season finale registration now open
The Moscow Artwalk season finale is June 16 and registration is open for hosts, food or beverage vendor booths, art vendor or demonstrator booth spaces and the Artwalk passport program.
The deadline to register is 5 p.m. May 10. Host registration is available to all businesses or nonprofit organizations in Moscow, and registration is $100 for businesses and $50 for nonprofits. Art listings are $25 each.
Food or beverage booths are open to food, nonalcoholic beverages and beer or wine vendors, businesses or nonprofit organizations.
Registration is $80 for food and beverage vendors age 18 or older, and youth vendors are invited to participate free of charge. Art vendors and demonstrator booth spaces are available for $50 for businesses or nonprofit organizations and free of charge for youth registrants under the age of 18. Art vendors have the opportunity to have their booth placed in the Kidwalk section of the event.
The Artwalk Passport Program is available to all street vendors and host locations and is designed to guide event attendees to locations and vendors. When attendees have their passport stamped by six art vendors, food and beverage booths or host locations they are eligible to enter a drawing for a prize.
For more information on the June Artwalk visit ci.moscow.id.us/189/Artwalk.