Moscow pedestrian tour postponed
The Moscow Pathway Commission has postponed its scheduled pedestrian tour until Tuesday because of poor air quality expected this week. The walk will begin at the Moscow School District Community Playfields, 1900 Joseph St., Moscow. The tour will be .4 miles round trip to Heron’s Hideout Park. Light refreshments will be available at the observation area platform. This will be the first pedestrian tour to promote the walkability of Moscow.
Leadership program registration closes Thursday
The deadline to register for the Leadership Moscow program, organized by the Moscow Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center, is Thursday and can be done online at bit.ly/3eKwVbV.
The program will include eight sessions on the second Friday of the month starting Oct. 14, and the cost is $950. Applications must be signed by the individual’s employer. Incomplete and late applications will not be accepted.
Applicants should have an interest in serving the Palouse region in a leadership role, willingness to commit time and energy to completing the program, be a resident of the Palouse or have significant current community involvement and demonstrate leadership skills and qualities. For more information visit moscowchamber.com.
Documentary to focus on combat veterans
The Latah Recovery Community Center will have a special showing of “I Married The War: The story of wives of combat veterans” at 6 p.m. Sept. 27 at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow.
The documentary film shows lifelong impacts as well as the process of recovery and healing from post-traumatic stress from combat service. Organizations that serve veterans and other veteran resources will be available at the event. A reception will follow at 8:15 p.m. at the Latah Recovery Community Center at 531 S. Main St., Moscow. Registration can be done online at bit.ly/3DdW0pJ.
Pullman town halls set for October
The Pullman City Council will have three town halls from 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 4, 5 and 6 at the City Hall Council Chambers at 190 SE Crestview St., Pullman. The council members from each ward will host their town hall.
Ward 1 is scheduled for Oct. 4 with council members Francis Benjamin and Ann Parks. Ward 2 council members Becky Dueben, Nathan Weller and councilor at-large Eileen Macoll will have a town hall Oct. 5. The last town hall is Oct. 6 for Ward 3, with council members Megan Guido and Pat Wright. Questions and feedback can be sent to city.councilmembers@pullman-wa.gov. All three town halls will be recorded and uploaded to the city of Pullman YouTube channel.