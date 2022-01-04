Boy Scouts to collect discarded trees Saturday
Boy Scout Troop 460 is collecting used trees starting at 9 a.m. Saturday in Pullman. Trees should be at the curb by 9 a.m. For more information, contact Paul Wheeler at (509) 432-3659.
Donations to the troop can be made online at pullmanscouts.square.site or given in person when scouts pick up the tree. No artificial trees will be collected.
University of Idaho theater auditions scheduled for Jan. 15
The University of Idaho spring theater season auditions are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 15 at the Hartung Theater, 625 Stadium Drive in Moscow. Auditions are open to anyone interested in theater or film and are open to community members and university students. Callbacks are the next day. There are also auditions for student films.
Auditioners should prepare a one-minute monologue and 32 bars of song for their audition. For more information and to sign up visit bit.ly/3qMO9ro.
Market opens new vendor applications
The Moscow Farmers Market has three jury dates for craft and food vendors for the 2022 market. Jury dates are March 2, 7 and 9. Registration must be completed by 5 p.m. Feb. 23 to participate in the March 2 jury, Feb. 28 to participate on March 7 and March 2 to participate on March 9.
All materials for the jury must be submitted online at moscowarts.submittable.com/submit. No physical or email submissions will be accepted. Juries are open to nonagricultural based items, and prospective vendors are given the chance to set up a 6-foot table display.
All participants must be the maker or producer of the product they sell and must be located within a 200 air-mile radius of Moscow. For additional details about becoming a vendor at the Moscow Farmers Market visit ci.moscow.id.us/615/Prospective-Vendors.