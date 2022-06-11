Local Briefs

Public comment meeting scheduled for Pullman hospital
The Pullman Regional Hospital board of commissioners will take public comment at 5 p.m. Wednesday on a proposed patient care expansion plan. The meeting will be in conference rooms C and D at Pullman Regional Hospital, 835 SE. Bishop Blvd., Pullman.
The information on the Zoom link can be found at pullmanregional.org/board. Any written comments can be sent to hello@pullmanregional.org. A copy of the plan will be available at the meeting.
The plan would expand the hospital footprint for the emergency department, surgery and gastrointestinal services, mental health services and other hospital services. The plan would also integrate departments currently off campus, reduce rented spaces and provide care spaces for new potential services like rheumatology, endocrinology and dermatology.
If the board continues with the plan, it would be the first major expansion since the hospital was built in 2004. The proposed recommendation is to expand 57,000 square feet with a remodel of an existing 17,000 square feet. The proposed plan would cost $45 million and was presented in the May board meeting.
PRH speech language pathologist publishes book
Pullman Regional Hospital speech language pathologist Keri Jones has published a children’s book titled “Speech Sounds Adventures: Miss R.” The book allows readers to choose their own adventure, and helps children pronounce “R” sounds.
The book is written for children ages 3 and older and complements a mobile app called Speech Sounds Visualized. The app pairs video, images and video x-rays showing mouth and tongue placement. The book is available as a paperback on Amazon.
Tickets on sale for Oktoberfest on UI campus
The University of Idaho Alumni Association has scheduled a Tap the Keg Oktoberfest for Sept.16 at the University of Idaho’s Dan O’Brien Track and Field Complex in Moscow. Tickets are $40 per person and can be purchased at bit.ly/3HakO1S.
There will be tastings from more than 20 breweries, and admissions includes 10 tastings. There will be Oktoberfest-themed food as well. The event is for those 21 years of age and older. Special guests will make appearances at the event. Attendance is limited.
Moscow churches will continue summer food program
St. Mark’s Episcopal Church and the Unitarian Universalist Church of the Palouse have partnered to provide bags of food to children from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 17 at Lena Whitmore Elementary School, 110 S. Blaine St., in Moscow. The food distribution will continue every Friday through Aug. 26. According to the news release, the program is meant to supplement the Moscow School District’s free weekday lunch program.
The bags contain two days worth of child-friendly meals and snacks and will have fresh fruit and beverages. There is no limit of children per household who can participate. The program started in 2014 and the Unitarian Universalist Church of the Palouse joined in 2015. In 2021, the program gave out an average 142 bags each week.
Those interested in volunteering or making a donation can contact St. Mark’s at (208) 882-2022 or the Unitarian Universalist Church of the Palouse at (208) 882-4328.