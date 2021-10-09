Moscow candidate forums set for Tuesday, Wednesday
The Moscow Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center is hosting a virtual candidate forum for mayoral candidates from 7-9 p.m. Tuesday and for city council candidates from 7-9 p.m. Wednesday.
Questions can be submitted at marketing@moscowchamber.com until 4 p.m. Monday. Paul Kimmell, Avista’s regional business manager for the Palouse region, will moderate. All candidates were invited to participate.
Candidates for Moscow mayor are Art Bettge, Olivia Moses, Jim Gray and Barb Rathbun. There are three seats open for city council and candidates are Julia Parker, Steve Harmon, Gina Taruscio, Jason Stooks, Kyrk Taylor, Hailey Lewis, Shaun Dareshi and Melissa Cline. The top three vote-getters will earn seats.
League of Women Voters of Pullman to have candidate forums
The League of Women Voters of Pullman has scheduled candidate forums over Zoom on Tuesday and Thursday.
The first forum will be from 7-9 p.m. Tuesday and feature Tricia Grantham and Reid West, candidates for Pullman Hospital District 1A, and Megan Guido, uncontested candidate for Pullman City Council Ward 3.
The second forum, from 7-9 p.m. Thursday, will have candidates Francis Benjamin and Al Sorensen, running for Sorensen’s Pullman City Council Ward 1, and Nathan Roberts and Carolina Silva, running for a seat on Pullman’s school board.
Questions for the candidates can be sent to Deb Olson at olsonbones@aol.com, and the Zoom link to the meeting is available at lwvpullman.org. When sending questions, indicate for what race or candidate the question is directed. The deadline for questions is Monday.
Whitman County offices to move location during construction
Offices in the Whitman County Courthouse have moved to make way for construction at the facility scheduled to start Monday.
The commissioners, juvenile department, prosecutor’s office and superior court have moved to the first floor of the Public Service Building at 310 N Main St. in Colfax. On the second floor of that building will be the department of licensing, recording and the superior court clerk.
The auditor, assessor, treasurer and human resources are in the Warwick Building at 309 N Main St.
The fair, parks and recreations and development services offices are now in the sheriff’s office. Administrative Services is relocated to the IT building.
Office location information can also be found at whitmancounty.net or by calling (509) 397-4622.
Virtual presentation on gentrification in rural Washington
The Foley Institute at Washington State University has scheduled a presentation in its inequality series for noon Tuesday. The event will be live on the institute’s YouTube channel.
Jennifer Sherman, a professor of sociology at Washington State University, will speak about gentrification in rural Washington and the class blindness many communities face. Sherman will also address the privilege of some social classes within Washington.
The talk can be seen at: youtube.com/c/FoleyInstitute/videos.
BookPeople of Moscow to have book signing
BookPeople of Moscow will have a book signing and release party for DJ Lee of Pullman and Tina Ontiveros from Oregon. The event is from 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Center. Masks are required.
Lee will be reading from her book “Remote: Finding Home in the Bitterroots.” Lee is a professor of literature and creative writing at Washington State University. Ontiveros is reading from her book “rough house.” She teaches writing and literature at Columbia Gorge Community College.
League of Women Voters hosts discussion on childhood trauma intervention committee
Members of the League of Women Voters of Moscow will be giving an update on the statewide Building Resilience with Adverse Childhood Experiences Interventions committee at noon Wednesday.
The update will include information on the efforts to support and build on the work of the Idaho Behavioral Health Council and the new action plan. There will also be information about the council’s strategic action plan on expanding public awareness of adverse childhood experiences. A link to the zoom meeting can be found on the League of Women Voters website at my.lwv.org/idaho/moscow.
Latah County Historical Society awarded grant
The Latah County Historical Society was one of 13 organizations across the state to earn a grant from Idaho State Historical Society for the 2021-22 community enhancement grant season.
The grants are to be used for events, collection management, educational programing, public access or heritage tourism.
The Idaho State Historical Society awarded a total of $25,000 to the 13 organizations.
UI receives grant to build 3D printing technology
The University of Idaho received a nearly $4 million grant from the National Science Foundation to develop technology capable of turning wood waste into sustainable construction materials.
A research team led by College of Engineering assistant professor Michael Maughan will use the funding to design and construct a 3D printer that would produce modular wall, floor and roof panels from scrap wood for industrial construction.