Local Briefs

Drive for school supplies is Aug 13-15
Moscow Kiwanis will have its annual school supply donation drive, ‘Stuff the Bus,’ Aug. 13-15 in the Palouse Mall parking lot near Staples. Collection hours will be from 2-5 p.m. Aug. 13, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 14, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 15.
Each year through Stuff the Bus, the Kiwanis solicit donations of school supplies from the public to be used by students in the free- and reduced-lunch program in the Moscow School District. It is anticipated the number of those students will be even greater because of holdbacks, COVID-19 business closures and shutdowns.
In addition to “normal” school supplies, there is a particular need for items such as hand sanitizer, Clorox wipes, face masks, water bottles and large ziploc bags.
Monetary donations will be used to purchase supplies not otherwise donated. Contributions may be brought to the bus, or mailed to Moscow Kiwanis, P. O. Box 8242, Moscow ID 83843. For further information, call (208) 882-2789.
Chapman recognized by Association of Washington Cities
Pullman City Councilor Brandon Chapman has been awarded the Association of Washington Cities’ Certificate of Municipal Leadership, the city announced this week.
The AWC recognizes city elected officials for accomplishing training in roles, responsibilities and legal requirements; public sector resource management; community planning and development; and effective local leadership.
Chapman completed more than 30 hours of training. Other Pullman leaders such as Councilor Pat Wright, Mayor Glenn Johnson and Councilor Nathan Weller have achieved both the CML and the advanced certificate of Municipal Leadership.
Idaho agencies issue firewood collection permits
Firewood collection permits for personal use are being issued through a coordinated effort of the Bureau of Land Management, Idaho Department of Lands and Idaho Department of Fish and Game.
Each agency will issue permits at their offices for their respective property. It is the responsibility of the permittee to ensure they have the correct permit for where they are cutting firewood. All permits expire Sept. 30.
For more information, please call the Idaho Department of Lands at (208) 924-5571; the Bureau of Land Management at (208) 962-3245; or the Idaho Department of Fish and Game at (208) 799-5010.