Pullman Chamber of Commerce receives grant to fund farmers market
The Washington Department of Agriculture awarded the Pullman Chamber of Commerce a $10,000 grant to fund the Pullman Farmers Market.
The grant is intended to help Washington’s farmers markets, agritourism farms, craft beverage producers and shellfish growers negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a Pullman Chamber of Commerce news release, Pullman Farmers Market manager Morgan Sherwood said the grant will be used to increase the accessibility of the market, attract more vendors and to add educational and outreach activities.
The market opened for the 2021 season on May 19 and will run Wednesdays through mid-October. For more information on vendors schedules and services, visit pullmanchamber.com/live-in-pullman/farmers-market/.
Genesee asks residents to conserve water
City of Genesee residents are asked to limit outdoor watering and, if possible, eliminate lawn watering altogether to take pressure off the city’s water pump and the aquifer, the city’s website said.
It said Genesee’s drinking water situation hit a “critical stage” as the pump hours of use exceeded “reasonable levels.”
Residents will be contacted immediately when watering can resume normally, the website said. In the meantime, non-potable water is available for outside watering in the tanks next to the city park.