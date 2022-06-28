Local band to perform at the Artisans at the Dahmen Barn
Local band Triple Xtra Wide will perform 7-9 p.m. Saturday at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Parkway, Uniontown. Members of Triple Xtra Wide include Dave Snider, retired professor from Washington State University, Darryl Singleton, from Houston, and Cesar Hass, a professor in the School of Music at Washington State University.
Tickets are $15 and are available at the door. The group will be performing a selection of jazz to contemporary music by Jaco Pastorius, Freddie Hubbard, Carlos Santana, Stanley Clarke and Led Zeppelin. For more information visit artisanbarn.org. Doors open at 6 p.m. There is beer, food and wine available for purchase.
Crazy Days returns to Downtown Pullman in July
Crazy Days returns to downtown Pullman from July 14-16 and participating businesses will have sidewalk sales and promotions during that time. Many businesses will extend hours on July 14 for Music on Main Street which will feature the local band Soulstice, to perform melodic classic rock, pop and R&B music.
Crazy Days is organized by Mitch Chandler of Neill’s Flowers and Gifts on Main Street and co-sponsored by the Pullman Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Pullman Association. Downtown businesses who would like to participate should contact Chandler for more information.
Local band releases new album, plans launch show
Moscow band Plaid Raptor will release its first album and will have a live performance at 7:30 p.m. July 9 at Hunga Dunga Brewery, 211 West D St., Moscow. The album is available for presale on July 1 on all streaming platforms.
The show will be outside, weather permitting, and parking is available in the Rosauers parking lot. The band will play the entire album and some songs from solo projects. Plaid Raptor will also be playing at the Battle of the Bands on Aug. 20 at Eastside Market located at 1420 S. Blaine St., Moscow ,and on Aug. 27 at Moscow Brewing Company, 630 N. Almon St., Moscow.